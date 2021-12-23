Knott’s Berry Farm Christmas show closes early amid ‘challenges’

Knott’s Berry Farm brings back a whole year packed with great seasonal events and exciting entertainment. Today, they have released their upcoming line-up for 2022. The year kicks off its Seasons of Fun with the return of Knott’s PEANUTS Celebration, a celebration dedicated to the world Charles M. Schultz created. This festive celebration is now running daily, beginning on January 22 through March 6, 2022. Guests can step into PEANUTS comic strips, as the beloved Gang takes over the entire park, with experiences that allow fans of all ages to play and interact with their favorite PEANUTS characters. The celebration also includes delicious PEANUTS-inspired food, reimagined live shows, new specially-themed décor, and the addition of a new friend to join in on all the fun.

