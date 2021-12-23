Secretary Blinken’s Call with UK Foreign Secretary Truss

AMBASSADOR KIM: (Applause.) Great. Thank you very much. That was an amazing performance. I had no idea that our mission was so talented musically. Look, I’m really excited and grateful that the Secretary is visiting us. In fact, in warmly welcoming the Secretary to Indonesia yesterday, President Jokowi said the Secretary’s visit is a clear demonstration of America’s commitment to Indonesia and the broader region. So I have no doubt that the Secretary’s visit will give a huge boost as we look for opportunities to deepen our ties with Indonesia as they preside over the G20 and beyond.

