Secretary Blinken’s Call with UK Foreign Secretary Truss

The text of the following statement was released by the Governments of the United States of America, France, Germany, Italy, and the United Kingdom:. France, Germany, Italy, the UK, and the United States welcome the statement of the Secretary-General’s Special Adviser (SASG) on Libya, Stephanie Williams on 23 December and commend the work of the SASG to engage in broad consultations across Libya over the past ten days. We express our strong support for the ongoing efforts of the United Nations Support mission in Libya (UNSMIL) to further a Libyan-led and Libyan-owned process towards the holding of free, fair and inclusive elections.
Comments / 0