Richard Roeper: The best movies of 2021

The official release poster for Jonas Poher Rasmussen’s animated refugee memoir Flee—the one you might have seen more often than this—isn’t half bad: the film’s subject, Amin, is revealed in the elongated ascenders of the title, as if behind bars, while a happy memory of him as a child slips freely into the poster’s negative space. And, to be honest, the design I have chosen as my favorite movie poster of the year (this is the original Swedish version but a US version of this design has been seen in the wild) doesn’t express Flee half as well as that other one does. Its it-takes-a-village cast of characters promises something different from the film itself, which is a lean and harrowing and often solitary odyssey from Afghanistan to Denmark, and from childhood to manhood. That said, I can’t stop loving this poster that keeps the same slender title type and surrounds it with every character that appears in the film and then some. When it first came out I thought it might be the work of Max Dalton, a wonderful illustrator who has done similar grid-like multi-character art posters—often for the films of Wes Anderson—but in fact the illustrations were done by Kenneth Ladekjaer and Mikkel Sommer, who were respectively the animation director and the character designer on Flee, with art direction by the Swedish designer Martin Hultman. This is the opposite of the big-head approach to movie posters—call it the little body style—and it just sings with charming multi-cultural details.

MOVIES ・ 10 DAYS AGO