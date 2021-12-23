ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hillsborough County, FL

No injuries reported following ammonia gas leak at commercial storage

By Lisette Lopez
ABC Action News WFTS
ABC Action News WFTS
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1RohIn_0dUlR9sm00

Residents were allowed to re-enter their homes following an evacuation due to a gas leak in Hillsborough Thursday morning.

Hillsborough County Fire Rescue said about 11 a.m., there was a report of an explosion and ammonia gas leak at a commercial cold storage facility off US-301 and Maple Ln.

When firefighters arrived, they evacuated workers from the Americold building as well as 25 residents from a nearby mobile home park.

Crews were able to shut off the source of the anhydrous ammonia, the leak was due to an equipment malfunction in the refrigerant room, HCFR said. The explosion was a loud noise employees heard within the large compressor.

There were no injuries and the leak is now under control.

Residents were allowed to re-enter their homes after about 40 minutes.

The Florida DEP is investigating.

Comments / 1

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Florida Accidents
Hillsborough County, FL
Crime & Safety
Hillsborough County, FL
Accidents
State
Florida State
Local
Florida Crime & Safety
County
Hillsborough County, FL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Gas Leak#The Leak#Ammonia#Cold Storage#Mobile Home#Accident
ABC Action News WFTS

ABC Action News WFTS

15K+
Followers
3K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest Tampa, Florida news and weather from ABC Action News WFTS, updated throughout the day.

Comments / 0

Community Policy