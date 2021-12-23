No injuries reported following ammonia gas leak at commercial storage

Residents were allowed to re-enter their homes following an evacuation due to a gas leak in Hillsborough Thursday morning.

Hillsborough County Fire Rescue said about 11 a.m., there was a report of an explosion and ammonia gas leak at a commercial cold storage facility off US-301 and Maple Ln.

When firefighters arrived, they evacuated workers from the Americold building as well as 25 residents from a nearby mobile home park.

Crews were able to shut off the source of the anhydrous ammonia, the leak was due to an equipment malfunction in the refrigerant room, HCFR said. The explosion was a loud noise employees heard within the large compressor.

There were no injuries and the leak is now under control.

Residents were allowed to re-enter their homes after about 40 minutes.

The Florida DEP is investigating.