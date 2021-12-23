Indi EV Head of Design on Launching Indi One Smart Car

China is quickly becoming the largest consumer of EV vehicles in the world. To quench its insatiable thirst for electric vehicles, manufacturers like Tesla have opened up manufacturing plants in the country. But even the largest EV manufacturer is struggling to keep up with demand, opening up the door for other competitors to sweep in. Brands like Nio are aiming to take a large chunk of the EV market, and Huawei is the latest player to enter the battlefield. Back in February, we covered Huawei's intention to build electric cars, and by April it actually delivered on its promise when it delivered the SF5, which it co-developed with Cyrus. Now the Chinese tech giant has announced a new vehicle that will feature its HarmonyOS operating system. Meet the Aito M5.

