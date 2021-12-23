ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Movies

What stars from ‘Lord of the Rings’ are saying about iconic trilogy 20 years later

By Trent Toone
Deseret News
Deseret News
 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article

This month marks 20 years since audiences worldwide began flocking to movie theaters to see “The Fellowship of the Ring,” the first of three films in the iconic “Lord of the Rings” trilogy. Since then, “The Fellowship of the Ring” (2001) has earned $897 million,...

www.deseret.com

Comments / 1

Related
Cinema Blend

What These Iconic ‘80s Movie Actors Are Doing Today

The 1980s gave birth to some of the most iconic movies of all time and turned dozens of actors into international superstars and box office heavyweights. Names like Michael J. Fox, Holly Hunter, Lou Diamond Phillips, and Whoopi Goldberg are just a handful of great ‘80s actors who made an impact on movies, and pop culture in general, in one way or another.
TV SHOWS
Popculture

An Infamous Tom Hanks Flop Is Exiting Netflix Soon

Director Lana Wachowski is back at the box office next week with The Matrix Resurrections next week, which will definitely send people down a rabbit hole of her past work. However, you might want to catch the 2013 drama Cloud Atlas, an infamous but ambitious flop, before it leaves Netflix on Jan. 31. Starring Tom Hanks, Halle Berry, Hugh Grant, and Hugo Weaving, Cloud Atlas tells the story of reincarnation, with souls traveling through different moments in time and showing how an act of kindness can have a ripple effect through history and the universe.
TV & VIDEOS
Ultimate Classic Rock

When William Shatner Told ‘Star Trek’ Fans to ‘Get a Life’

On Dec. 20, 1986, William Shatner took a joking swipe at Star Trek fans during his appearance on Saturday Night Live. Unfortunately, few Trekkies found it funny. The actor was hosting the late-night staple as part of the promotion for Star Trek IV: The Voyage Home. The film seemingly proved a belief held among Star Trek fans that only the even-numbered motion pictures were any good. The first feature, 1979’s The Motion Picture, was a disappointment, 1982’s The Wrath of Khan delivered, 1984’s The Search for Spock underperformed but the fourth installment was a hit with its tale of Capt. Kirk and his colleagues traveling back in time to save the world by transporting a pair of humpback whales to the 23rd century.
MOVIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Viggo Mortensen
Person
Sean Bean
Person
Sean Astin
Person
Peter Jackson
Person
Josh Gad
Person
Andy Serkis
epicstream.com

Star Wars: Return of the Jedi, Lord of the Rings Among the Films Added to This Year's National Film Registry

They are selected for preservation by the National Film Registry. Every year, the Library of Congress's National Film Registry adds 25 films that are "culturally, historically or aesthetically" significant that are selected for preservation. In order for a film to be eligible, they have to be at least 10 years old. Some of the iconic films that are included in the registry are The Godfather, Star Wars, Toy Story, The Dark Knight, Titanic, and many more.
MOVIES
Escapist Magazine

The Two Towers Grounds The Lord of the Rings

This is the second of three articles marking the 20th anniversary of the Lord of the Rings movie trilogy, with today’s discussion examining The Two Towers. Yesterday, we discussed why only Peter Jackson could have made The Lord of the Rings. Check back tomorrow for a discussion of how, despite the many endings of The Return of the King, The Lord of the Rings is itself one big ending.
MOVIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#The Lord Of The Rings#Motion Capture#The Trilogy#Boxofficemojo#Academy Awards
The Independent

Love Actually fans discover ‘comically bad’ deleted airport scene

With each Christmas comes the annual viewing (or for some people multiple viewings) of the festive rom-com Love Actually, and every year new bits of trivia emerge.Richard Curtis’s 2003 film is a favourite for many looking for entertainment over the holidays, with its all-star cast including Emma Thompson, Kiera Knightley, Bill Nighy, Hugh Grant, Liam Neeson, Colin Firth and the late Alan Rickman.This Christmas, a deleted scene has made its way back into the rounds on social media, having first emerged around 2013. In an interview, director Curtis explains that Thomas Brodie-Sangster’s character Sam was originally written as a...
MOVIES
metaflix.com

Tarantino Almost Directed ‘Lord of the Rings’

Peter Jackson gained widespread notoriety for his excellently directed “Lord of the Rings” films. He had hit it out of the park and cemented the trilogy as some of the best book to film adaptations out there. But did you know that he was almost replaced by none other than Quentin Tarantino!
MOVIES
floodmagazine.com

“Lords of the Rings” Cast Celebrate 20 Years of “Fellowship of the Ring” by Rapping with Killer Mike and Method Man

When you think of Lord of the Rings, you think of rap music, right? Well, that seems like the case for Stephen Colbert. This Sunday marks the 20th anniversary of the first movie of the Peter Jackson–directed franchise. But because it’s also Christmas next week, Colbert will be on his holiday break, which means that he won’t have a way to celebrate the trilogy on his show. Instead, he thought it would be a great idea to celebrate The Fellowship of the Ring a bit early by featuring stars of the original cast—Elijah Wood, Sean Astin, Billy Boyd, Dominic Monaghan, Hugo Weaving, Orlando Bloom, and Andy Serkis—rapping alongside Killer Mike and Method Man.
HIP HOP
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Movies
wcsx.com

Lord of the Rings 20th Anniversary!

Thou shalt not pass!!! EEEEeee! That line gives me shivers every time I hear it. It has been 20 years since I first heard Gandalf the Grey stand his ground against the Balrog. This Sunday, December 19th, marks the 20th anniversary of the first movie, The Lord of the Rings: The Fellowship of the Ring..
MOVIES
Deadline

Stephen Colbert & ‘Lord Of The Rings’ Cast Pay Musical Tribute To Favorite Trilogy

Stephen Colbert has been singing the praises of The Lord of the Rings for 20 years, and now, as he says in last night’s musical tribute, he’s ready to rap. Joining him in “The #1 Trilly” – short for trilogy – are some folks who know their way around Middle-earth: Elijah Wood, Sean Astin, Billy Boyd, Dominic Monaghan, Hugo Weaving, Andy Serkis, Orlando Bloom and Viggo Mortensen. Also taking part in the music video: Method Man, Killer Mike, Anna Kendrick and Jon Batiste. Colbert explained on last night’s Late Show that the talk show will be off over the holidays, when the anniversary of the trilogy’s first installment, The Fellowship of the Ring, actually arrives. He recruited some famous Tolkien fellows for an early tribute. Watch “The #1 Trilly” above.
ENTERTAINMENT
Polygon

Stephen Colbert’s star-studded Lord of the Rings rap is the peak of his obsession

If it was not clear from Polygon’s 52-week Year of the Ring deep dive, Dec. 19, 2021, marks the 20th anniversary of the theatrical release of Peter Jackson’s The Lord of the Rings: The Fellowship of the Ring. While much has changed in the movie industry, and indeed the world, in that time, one thing has remained stable and true: Stephen Colbert’s love of all things Lord of the Rings.
MOVIES
Deseret News

Deseret News

Salt Lake City, UT
26K+
Followers
24K+
Post
9M+
Views
ABOUT

Utah's oldest news source.

 https://www.deseret.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy