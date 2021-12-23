What stars from ‘Lord of the Rings’ are saying about iconic trilogy 20 years later

When you think of Lord of the Rings, you think of rap music, right? Well, that seems like the case for Stephen Colbert. This Sunday marks the 20th anniversary of the first movie of the Peter Jackson–directed franchise. But because it’s also Christmas next week, Colbert will be on his holiday break, which means that he won’t have a way to celebrate the trilogy on his show. Instead, he thought it would be a great idea to celebrate The Fellowship of the Ring a bit early by featuring stars of the original cast—Elijah Wood, Sean Astin, Billy Boyd, Dominic Monaghan, Hugo Weaving, Orlando Bloom, and Andy Serkis—rapping alongside Killer Mike and Method Man.

