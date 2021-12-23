ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Globex Mining’s Mooseland royalty gold property being acquired by St. Barbara, Nova Scotia

By Staff Writer
resourceworld.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleGlobex Mining Enterprises Inc. [GMX-TSX; GLBXF-OTCQX; G1MN-Germany] reported NSGold Corp. [NSX-TSXV] announced that, subject to shareholder approval, it has entered into a binding acquisition agreement dated December 22, 2021 and related agreements with 13611647 Canada Limited, a newly-incorporated wholly-owned subsidiary of Atlantic Mining NS Inc., whereby Atlantic will acquire all of...

