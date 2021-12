Fans of The Witcher have a lot to look forward to over the next few years, and while they are currently making their way through The Witcher season 2, Netflix has now revealed the first teaser trailer for the upcoming live-action prequel series The Witcher: Blood Origin. The new teaser trailer, which can be watched below, gives us a look at several of the show's characters, including Michelle Yeoh's Scian, Laurence O'Fuarain's Fjall, and Sophia Brown's Elle, and we then see them drawing weapons and defending themselves from a charging force. The setting looks gorgeous and the action looks epic too, and we can't wait to see what the full series has in store.

TV SERIES ・ 11 DAYS AGO