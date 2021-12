New guidance released last week by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) says that unvaccinated students who are exposed to COVID-19 can stay in school if they test negative. Exposed students will need to get COVID-19 tested twice in the week following their exposure, and both tests have to come back negative for the child to be able to stay in school. This means that students who are exposed to COVID-19 don’t need to be immediately quarantined or sent home from school.

