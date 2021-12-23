ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Richmond, VA

It’s today? What is Festivus?

By Kassidy Hammond
 3 days ago

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — Festivus a non-religious holiday taking place annually on December 23.

The holiday entered pop-culture after airing as the focus of an episode of Seinfeld in 1997. It is celebrated by people as an alternative to the pressures and commercialism of the Christmas season.

According to the Seinfeld episode “The Strike”, A few of the traditional ways to celebrate Festivus are:

  • Festivus Dinner- Also known as “The Strike”: A celebratory dinner the night of.
  • The Airing of Grievances- Occurs as soon as dinner is served, in which each person takes a turn telling the others how they have disappointed them this year.
  • Feats of Strength- Directly after Festivus Dinner, the head of household will challenge a member of the table to a wrestling match, Festivus ends when the head of the household is pinned.
  • Festivus Miracles- Akin to “Christmas Miracle”
  • The Festivus Pole- An aluminum, unadorned pole in place of the traditional Christmas tree.
