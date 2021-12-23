Stewart’s offering free hot coffee on New Year’s Eve
SARATOGA SPRINGS, N.Y. ( NEWS10 ) — Stewart’s Shops is offering free cups of hot coffee from 6 p.m. to close on December 31. This applies for any size and any flavor of coffee.Stewart’s president thanks customers for charity donations by working a shift
Flavors include:
- House blend
- Decaf
- Richer Roast
- French Vanilla
- Hazelnut
- Maple French Toast
- Blueberry Crumble
- Limited Edition Gingerbread Cookie.
Tea and hot chocolate will also be included. The promotion is available at all Stewart's locations.
