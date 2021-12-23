Stewart’s offering free hot coffee on New Year’s Eve

SARATOGA SPRINGS, N.Y. ( NEWS10 ) — Stewart’s Shops is offering free cups of hot coffee from 6 p.m. to close on December 31. This applies for any size and any flavor of coffee.

Flavors include:

House blend

Decaf

Richer Roast

French Vanilla

Hazelnut

Maple French Toast

Blueberry Crumble

Limited Edition Gingerbread Cookie.

Tea and hot chocolate will also be included. The promotion is available at all Stewart’s locations.

