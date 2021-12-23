ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Stewart’s offering free hot coffee on New Year’s Eve

By Sara Rizzo
 3 days ago

SARATOGA SPRINGS, N.Y. ( NEWS10 ) — Stewart’s Shops is offering free cups of hot coffee from 6 p.m. to close on December 31. This applies for any size and any flavor of coffee.

Flavors include:

  • House blend
  • Decaf
  • Richer Roast
  • French Vanilla
  • Hazelnut
  • Maple French Toast
  • Blueberry Crumble
  • Limited Edition Gingerbread Cookie.
Tea and hot chocolate will also be included. The promotion is available at all Stewart’s locations.

Hot Coffee#Hot Chocolate#House#Decaf Richer Roast French#Tea
