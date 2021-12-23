ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Society

Christmas miracle: German flood victims receive tiny houses

By Reuters
Reuters
Reuters
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1g86lp_0dUlO6qI00
Franziska Hilberath, a victim of the July 15, 2021 extreme weather and lethal floods in the Ahr Valley stands on the veranda of a tiny house she and her partner received by the authorities just in time for Christmas Eve in Grafschaft, near Bad Neuenahr-Ahrweiler, Germany December 23, 2021. REUTERS/Wolfgang Rattay

BERLIN, Dec 23 (Reuters) - For Franziska Hilberath, whose home in western Germany's Ahr valley was destroyed by flash floods this summer, it was a Christmas miracle to be able to move into a donation-financed "tiny house" this month just in time for the holidays.

Hilberath and her partner have been sleeping at the homes of friends and relatives since Germany's most lethal floods in six decades in July that killed more than 180 people and destroyed many houses, roads, railway lines and bridges.

They were on the waiting list for "tiny houses" to stay in while fixing up their old, half-timbered house, where water had reached the ground floor ceiling when the Ahr River burst its banks in the wake of record rainfall.

But they did not expect to get one until February at the earliest. So it was with glee that they received a phone call last week saying they could move in already.

"We have actually now at short notice still got a tree and started to somehow decorate - something we had completely ruled out for this year," said Hilberath.

The government has set up a 30 billion euro ($34 billion) recovery fund to help western and southern Germany rebuild after the floods.

But citizens' initiatives have also raised millions of euros - some of which are now going to fund the construction of tiny houses as frigid temperatures set in and many flood-hit buildings remain without heating or electricity.

So far, 25 tiny homes measuring some 30 square meters (323 square feet) each have been handed over to flood victims like Hilberath in the town of Grafschaft. Each house has a bathroom, bedroom and open kitchen and comes fully equipped with bed linen, kettle and coffee maker.

"They are ready to move into, so people don't have to organize anything big anymore, but can move in directly and, so to speak, process here what they have experienced," Grafschaft spokesperson Thomas Hergarten said.

Hilberath said her tiny home is not big enough for her Christmas tree which instead bedecks the terrace but she was still grateful for the people who had helped put a roof over her head.

"We're glad to have arrived here, glad to have privacy again and not spend the night on someone's couch or airbed," she said.

($1 = 0.8824 euros)

Reporting by Reuters TV; Writing by Sarah Marsh; Editing by Richard Chang

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

Comments / 0

Related
Inhabitat.com

Tiny home on wheels in Poland fits a family of four

“We use natural and organic materials for the construction, insulation and finishings,” said REDUKT, a Poland-based designer of tiny homes. “We make efforts to make our houses as sustainable as possible. We care about our planet and health.”. What wouldn’t you love about this wood-paneled tiny home on...
CARS
PLANetizen

Living With Flooding in a German Port Town

HafenCity, a development in the German port city of Hamburg, sits outside the city's main flood protection dike. Yet the community is being hailed as "a model for climate change resilience," writes Peter Yeung, thanks to its innovative use of centuries-old techniques that mitigate the effects of flooding, which is anticipated to become more severe as extreme weather worsens.
ENVIRONMENT
The Independent

AP PHOTOS: Christmas cheer found in flooded German valley

Residents of the Ahr Valley, known as Ahrtal in German, are trying to bring some Christmas cheer to streets still clogged with mud and debris from July flooding that killed almost 200 people in western Germany. This week, five months after the floods, a chipboard sign in the largest town, Bad Neuenahr, read: “The Ahrtal lives.” Next to it, someone had decorated a fir tree with baubles and lights.In the village of Mayschoss, further up the valley best known for its vineyards and as a picturesque hiking destination, stood a tree with lights powered from makeshift cabling outside a...
CARS
glamourmagazine.co.uk

After years of homelessness and inhumane temporary housing, my son and I are finally spending our first Christmas in our own home

In some parts of the UK, an estimated 1 in every 22 people are experiencing homelessness - living in temporary accommodation, hostels, or on the streets. Figures published in December 2021 by charity Shelter reveal that 274,000 people in England are currently recorded as homeless. Here, 37-year-old Sireena tells GLAMOUR...
HOMELESS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Flood#Christmas#Western Germany#Southern Germany#Grafschaft
The Independent

What do Muslims do on Christmas?

As the UK gears up for a Christmas full of uncertainty, there’s a community of us for whom this festive period tends to pass uneventfully. For many Muslims, Christmas is just like any normal day in the calendar year, but acts as more of a marker for a period of rest and winding down as the rest of the country comes to a halt.I, like many other Muslims, spend much of the time leading up to this period answering different variations of the “What are you doing for Christmas?” question. It’s a question that, depending on my mood and my...
SOCIETY
Star-Tribune

Rescues and aid delivered to Malaysia flood victims

The Malaysian military helped deliver food and aid in the aftermath of severe flooding in Malaysia on Dec. 21. Many people were left trapped in their homes with 14 fatalities reported.
ASIA
iheart.com

VIDEO: Look what this family found in their Christmas Tree !

This isn’t what most people ask for under their Christmas tree. The owner of a reptile rescue service in South Africa was called to a home in the Western Cape area after the residents spotted a venomous boomslang in their Christmas tree. Gerrie Heyns says he arrived at the home 90 minutes later to find the snake still slithering in the branches. He posted a YouTube video of himself capturing the snake with a pair of specialized prongs, and later posted another video of him releasing the serpent into the wild. He says the incident is the first time he’s been called to remove a snake from a Christmas tree.
ANIMALS
Telegraph

Couple hires private jet to bring dog stranded by Covid home for Christmas

An Australian couple plans to shell out tens of thousands of dollars hiring a private jet to fly their stranded dog home from New Zealand in time for Christmas. Munchkin, a former Bali street dog, is stuck in New Zealand unable to travel to her owners' home on Australia's Sunshine Coast due to Covid border rules and flight disruptions.
PETS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Society
Place
Europe
Place
Berlin, DE
Country
Germany
The Independent

Financial assistance offered to households hit by Christmas Day flooding

Damage caused to property and infrastructure in the south-east of Ireland after a Christmas Day deluge has been described as “monumental”.The Government has confirmed that financial assistance is to be offered to households affected by the severe flooding.Funding is also being made available for the repair work needed on roads and bridges.Co Wexford was badly hit, with Co Wicklow also experiencing heavy flooding on Saturday.Be very careful today esp. where there is known damage to roads/bridges. Don't go to view the sites as even though the top layer of macadam may be in place the underlying materials may have been...
ENVIRONMENT
The Independent

La Palma volcano eruption declared over after 3 months of destruction: ‘Best Christmas present’

The volcanic eruption on Spain’s La Palma island was officially declared over on Christmas after nearly 100 days of almost constant lava flow that effected thousands of lives by destroying property and effecting the local economy.After erupting on 19 September, the Cumbre Vieja volcano suddenly went quiet on 13 December. Authorities, however, refrained from making any formal announcement until Saturday out of caution.“What I want to say today can be said with just four words: The eruption is over,” Canary Islands regional security chief Julio Perez said.“It’s not joy or satisfaction - how we can define what we feel?...
EUROPE
The Guardian

Save the Children workers missing after 30 villagers reportedly massacred by Myanmar troops

Two people working for Save the Children have gone missing after a massacre in eastern Myanmar that left more than 30 people dead, the international aid group has said. Photos of the aftermath of the Christmas Eve killings in Mo So village, just outside Hpruso township in Kayah state, spread on social media in the country, fuelling outrage against the military that took power in February after ousting the elected government of Aung San Suu Kyi.
WORLD
AFP

Philippine typhoon survivors wish for roofs and food at Christmas

Father Ricardo Virtudazo stands in a pool of water in his typhoon-hit church in the southern Philippines delivering Christmas Day mass to dozens of devotees whose wishes this year were for new roofs, food and fine weather. "Our only request is that there's fine weather on Christmas Day to give us some cheer," she told AFP. "That and some food." rbl/cgm-amj/jah
RELIGION
Minneapolis Star Tribune

Cooking up a Christmas miracle

"You're the second person I've met in the last hour who didn't have a stove," the lady said. She was handing out samples of cheese at the grocery store and had noted that this cheese — which was made in Wisconsin, imagine that — had good meltability. Well,...
FOOD & DRINKS
Mercury News

Japan hangs three inmates after giving them hours notice

(CNN) — Japan executed three death row inmates by hanging on Tuesday, marking the first executions the country has carried out since 2019 and the first under Prime Minister Fumio Kishida. One of those put to death was Yasutaka Fujishiro, 65, who murdered seven people including his aunt and...
ASIA
Reuters

Reuters

256K+
Followers
259K+
Post
121M+
Views
ABOUT

Reuters provides award-winning coverage of the day's most important topics, including breaking news, business, finance, politics, sports, and entertainment.

Comments / 0

Community Policy