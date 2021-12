The James Webb Space Telescope rolled out to its launch pad today, ready for flight on Christmas Day. The high altitude winds that postponed the launch from December 24 are forecast to be acceptable on Saturday and Arianespace gave the go-ahead for the Ariane 5 rocket and its $10 billion payload to make the trek to their final spot on Earth. Weather or technical issues could always disrupt plans again, but at this moment, the long-awaited launch is at 7:20 am ET on December 25, 2021.

