Earlier this year, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) determined that people are fully vaccinated against COVID-19 two weeks after their second dose of a two-shot Moderna or Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine, or two weeks after a one-shot Johnson and Johnson vaccine. In August, the CDC began recommending third doses of the COVID-19 vaccine for those who are immunocompromised. And in December, the CDC advised everyone 16 years old and up to get a booster shot six months after their last vaccine dose if they're able. These are promising developments: COVID-19 vaccine efficacy wanes over time, and boosters help maintain immunity. Still, these changes might make you wonder if the term "fully vaccinated" has a new meaning.

