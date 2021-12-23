ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Harvard, MA

Jason Bateman Named Harvard University’s Hasty Pudding Theatricals 2022 Man Of The Year

cbslocal.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBOSTON (CBS) — Actor Jason Bateman has been named Harvard University’s Hasty Pudding Theatricals’ Man Of The Year for 2022. Bateman is an Emmy, SAG, and Golden Globe award-winning actor. He is currently the star...

boston.cbslocal.com

