Newberry, SC

Newberry College professor appointed to Piedmont Tech Commission

By Newberry Observer
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=361HIF_0dUlK1ZV00
Lambries

COLUMBIA — Dennis Lambries, Ph.D., instructor of political science at Newberry College, has been appointed to the Piedmont Technical Education Commission to represent Saluda County.

The commission is the governing body for Piedmont Technical College, which serves Abbeville, Edgefield, Greenwood, Laurens, McCormick, Newberry and Saluda counties. Members are recommended by their legislative delegation and appointed by the governor for four-year terms.

Lambries teaches a variety of political science courses at Newberry College, including American government, state and local government, parties and elections, public policy, public opinion and emergency management.

Prior to his arrival at Newberry, Lambries taught graduate and undergraduate courses at the University of South Carolina. He has also served as assistant director of the Survey Research Laboratory at the Institute for Public Service and Policy Research.

Lambries holds a bachelor’s degree from Chapman College, along with a master’s degree and a Ph.D. in public administration from the University of South Carolina.

Newberry Observer

City of Newberry, Gallman Elementary partner for Arbor Day tree planting

NEWBERRY — Mayor Foster Senn and City of Newberry staff visited Gallman Elementary School on Friday, December 3, for their annual Arbor Day tree planting. Arbor Day marks the beginning of tree planting season. Climate determines when this is in any given area and South Carolina’s planting season begins in December and ends in mid-March. In other states, Arbor Day is celebrated in April.
NEWBERRY, SC
Newberry Observer

Price named ABWA Woman of the Year

NEWBERRY — The Women Connecting Women Chapter of American Business Women’s Association (ABWA) named Davida Caldwell Price as 2021-22 Woman of the Year. The organization honors an outstanding woman annually for achieving excellence in career, education, local chapter involvement and community action. The recipient represents the local organization in a national spotlight among other members of ABWA.
NEWBERRY, SC
Newberry Observer

Newberry NAACP host Holiday Drop-In

NEWBERRY — The Newberry County Branch of the NAACP is hosting a holiday drop-in on Monday, December 13, 2021, at 6:30 p.m. at the Old Newberry Hotel, 1110 Caldwell Street, Newberry. The public is invited and new members are welcome. The Newberry NAACP requests guest wear masks.
NEWBERRY, SC
