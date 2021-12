Variety has been given exclusive access to the international trailer (below) for World War II drama “First Oscar,” which is inspired by the true story of the making of documentary “Moscow Strikes Back,” winner of an Oscar in 1943, the first year when documentaries had their own Academy Award. “First Oscar” is in post-production, and will be released on March 24. Central Partnership is representing the film in foreign markets. The film follows two student cinematographers, Ilya Kopalin and Leonid Varlamov, who, as the Nazis approach Moscow, refuse to be evacuated and instead volunteer to be front-line cameramen capturing the horrors of...

MOVIES ・ 12 HOURS AGO