ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Houston, TX

Office of the Mayor

By Press Releases
Houston, Texas
Houston, Texas
 5 days ago

Mayor's Office Press Release

Release of Pension System Annual Reports Showcases that Breakthrough City of Houston Pension Reforms Continue to Work

December 23, 2021 -- The City of Houston's work on the historic pension reforms in 2017 continues to pay dividends by providing reliable and secure pension checks to retirees while bolstering the City's financials.

"Houstonians will end 2021 knowing their City is in a much stronger financial position than when I took office," said Mayor Sylvester Turner. "Our police officers, fire fighters and municipal employees can also enjoy the holiday season knowing their pensions are safe and will be available to them when they retire."

In 2017, Mayor Turner crafted and then followed through on a solution to the City's pension obligation woes that had created a significant barrier to progress in our city and eluded a cure for 17 years. The Texas Legislature approved the reform with two-thirds, bipartisan majorities, and Gov. Greg Abbott signed it into law.

City employee pensions had suffered for more than 15 years from underfunding and payments out of the reach of City budgets, but no mayor before Turner had been successful in reaching a compromise with the employee groups and attaining legislative approval.

The estimated unfunded pension liability reached as high as $8.2 billion before the 2017 reforms. The pension crisis threatened the City's financial solvency and could have forced the layoff of thousands of employees, including police officers and fire fighters.

At the time of the reforms, the forecast was set to eliminate the estimated $8.2 billion unfunded liability of the three pension systems over 30 years. The reform also includes the innovative "cost corridor" concept, which controls costs for the City to ensure the pension systems are fully funded.

The reform plan uses a realistic 7 percent rate of return on investments. It requires the City to meet its annual contribution until the unfunded liability is fully paid in 30 years. But, due to extraordinary asset returns in Fiscal Year 2021—with all three pension plans returning more than a 30 percent rate of return, the unfunded liability of the pension plans has fallen to $1.5 billion, down from $4.9 billion in Fiscal Year 2020—a decrease of $3.5 billion. The unfunded pension liability is now anticipated to be eliminated even more quickly.

Lowering the City's pension liability changed the City's financial position from negative to positive in Fiscal Year 2017, and the trend continues today. Aided by the significant improvement in assets of the pension systems, the City's financial position not only continues to be positive but continues to improve and is $2 billion higher than last year, going from $1.56 billion to $3.61 billion.

"As the City seeks to recover from the economic downturn due to COVID-19, being in a strong financial position is more important than ever," said Mayor Turner. "We can move forward knowing that the historic pension reforms continue to work and have put the City on sound financial footing."

"This has been an incredible year where Houstonians have shown they can and will overcome adversity, and I am so proud that we have delivered on our promise to bring sound financial management to the City of Houston," the mayor added.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Houston, TX
Local
Texas Government
Houston, TX
Government
CBS News

Senate Democrats, including Manchin, meet about way forward on social spending bill

Two days after Senator Joe Manchin announced he would not vote for his party's ambitious social spending plan, Senate Democrats met virtually Tuesday evening to discuss the way forward on the legislation, according to Democratic source. Manchin's opposition to the bill could kill the Build Back Better Act, since all 50 Democrats must back the bill in order to secure its passage.
CONGRESS & COURTS
NBC News

FDA approves first injectable HIV prevention drug

The Food and Drug Administration has approved the first long-acting injectable medication for use as pre-exposure prevention, or PrEP, against HIV, the agency announced Monday. Apretude, the new drug, is an injectable given every two months as an alternative to HIV prevention pills, like Truvada and Descovy, which have been...
HEALTH
The Hill

Fauci on Fox's Jesse Watters: He 'should be fired on the spot'

Anthony Fauci , the nation's leading infectious disease doctor, is calling for the firing of a prominent host on Fox News following comments the host made suggesting activists ambush Fauci and go for a rhetorical "kill shot" to his credibility. At an event for the conservative grassroots organization Turning Point...
ENTERTAINMENT
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Sylvester Turner
Person
Greg Abbott
The Hill

Biden preaches concern, not panic on omicron

President Biden on Tuesday sought to strike a balance between reassuring Americans about the coming wave of omicron infections, but also to once again try to persuade the public to take precautions. During remarks at the White House, Biden outlined a plan to increase testing, speed up the vaccination campaign...
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
Houston, Texas

Houston, Texas

35
Followers
164
Post
127
Views
ABOUT

Houston is the most populous city in the U.S. state of Texas, fourth-most populous city in the United States, most populous city in the Southern United States, as well as the sixth-most populous in North America, with an estimated 2019 population of 2,320,268.

Comments / 0

Community Policy