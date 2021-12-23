ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Friday: Further Thought ~ The Resurrection of Moses

By Sabbath School Lesson
 4 days ago

The man who might have stood pure, firm, and unselfish to the close of his work had been overcome at last. God had been dishonored before the congregation of Israel, when He should have been magnified and exalted.” — Ellen G. White, Patriarchs and Prophets, p. 418....

The Historical Reality of Jesus

Friends, a couple years ago, there was a poll conducted in Great Britain that revealed that the majority of people there feel that Jesus was not a real, historical figure, but rather more of a mythic character. There are all kinds of spiritual systems that trade in mythic language bearing spiritual truths—but that’s not what Christianity is.
Advent thoughts

We are well into the Advent Season, and I want to share some personal thoughts. As you already know this is time that we prepare to celebrate the coming of Jesus at Christmas. We do this through prayer, pondering the Bible, repairing broken relationships, examining our consciences, confessing our sins, going to church, and doing good works so that we are ready. Just as many of us prepare by buying gifts, preparing festive foods, sending cards, decorating our homes and yards, we take the time to prepare our hearts and spirits for Jesus coming into our lives.
Moses
Thought for the Week

I have often wished I could go back to the Garden of Eden. I am not saying I would have done better than Adam and Eve. My desire is not for the fruits and vegetables although I like them. Of course I would be glad not to have to deal with weeds, thorns, thistles, insects and the like. I’d be glad not to experience tiredness after a long hard day and to suffer no sunburn, or pain from bumps, and bruises. But the thing I would desire most is to have that “walk and talk” with God in the garden in the cool and close of the day. If I am honest with myself, I really could have that in the “here and now.” I could walk in the field walking and talking with God. He encourages it by telling me to “Pray without ceasing” or, to always be in an attitude of prayer, to give thanks in everything, to cast all my cares on Him because He cares for me, to wait upon the Lord and He will renew my strength, to come apart with Him and rest a while. There have been times in my 80+ years that I have experienced tiredness, frustrations, fears, failures, and a whole lot more negative things. I know I have, but if I tell the truth, now, I am not sure what was so important I skipped my time alone with God in the cool and close of the day. What was it that caused worry, stress, anxiety and the other negative things that provoked misery? I am sure God waited for me to come spend time with Him. It was not his failure to be there for me. It was my failure to prioritize my time and get alone with Him. My earthly father has been gone for twenty-five years and I still miss him on occasion. Of course there were times he did not have time for me but likely more times that I did not make time for him. But I know, without doubt, my Heavenly Father always had time for me. I failed to take Him up on it. In the Galatians passage assigned, we are reminded that as long as we are children we are under teachers, being taught. Most certainly this does not mean we are to be seated in a classroom at a desk. God wants to teach me patience. Patience is a virtue. I need it. I know the assignment: “Tribulation works patience. The trying (testing) of my faith works patience.” Tribulation (troubles) and tests of faith are generally external. Verse 6 tells me God has put His Spirit into the hearts of His sons and daughters (He is internal) and He is telling me to wait on the Lord, to trust the Lord, to give thanks to the Lord, and a whole lot more. Yes, He is telling me, but am I listening when He speaks to me. This verse tells me to cry out, “Abba Father.” The equivalent is “Daddy, Daddy.” Just now, I am reminded of a time when I was likely six years old, my dad gave me a job to do and explained what I should and what I should NOT do. He left to do something else in another part of the building. Machinery was running, it was loud. I did what I was not supposed to do and was getting into trouble. I was trying my hardest and best but trouble was coming. I shouted and from his other work, my dad heard my shout and came running. He exerted his powerful muscles and got me out of trouble, saving me physically and preventing trouble from becoming a disaster. I don’t remember being disciplined. I learned my lesson and never disobeyed my father again. “Yeah! Right! Don’t I wish? But we can learn. God can teach us.
Sunday: The Sin of Moses: Part 1

Time and again, even amid their apostasy and wilderness wanderings, God miraculously provided for the children of Israel. That is, however undeserving they were (and often remained that way) God’s grace flowed out to them. We, too, today, are recipients of His grace, however much we are undeserving of it, as well. After all, it wouldn’t be grace if we deserved it, would it?
Sabbath: The Letter to the Hebrews and to Us

Have you ever imagined what it would be like to hear Jesus, or one of the apostles, preach? We possess written excerpts and summaries of some of their sermons, but these provide only a limited idea of what it was like to hear them. God, however, preserved in the Scriptures at least one complete sermon for us: Paul’s letter to the Hebrews.
Thursday: The Resurrection of Us All

How long Moses slept in the ground we don’t know, but as far as he was concerned, it didn’t matter. He closed his eyes in death, and whether it was three hours or 300 years, for him it was the same. It is also the same for all the dead throughout history; their experience, at least as far as being dead goes, will be no different than Moses’. We close our eyes in death, and the next thing we know is either the Second Coming of Jesus or, unfortunately, the final judgment (see Revelation 20:7-15).
The best leaders, like Moses, share the emotional load

“They were above the politics and the din and they proved to us that the world was with us and that the world cared,” Marjorie Collins, whose 8-year-old son died in the 1966 Aberfan Mining Disaster, regarding a visit from Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II. “It came to be...
2022 Q1: In These Last Days: The Message of Hebrews

Quarterly Index of Weekly Lessons | Introduction to the Quarter | Current Daily Lessons | Current Weekly Lesson | Daily Lessons by Email | Lessons in PDF Format| Teacher Resources | More Resources on In These Last Days: The Message of Hebrews | Previous Quarter: Present Truth in Deuteronomy |Next Quarter.
Reflections: What do we do when christians mess up?

Editor’s Editor: This is an opinion column.  By Michael Brooks Interestingly, three stories appeared in the same week about Christian leaders who messed up. One is a coach who behaved hypocritically. Another is a televangelist living in a $7 million mansion who pays no property tax. He said God told him to “Minister this house […]
Monday: The Struggle

It is very likely that the readers of Hebrews suffered verbally and physically at the hands of mobs stirred up by opponents (e.g., Acts 16:19-22, Acts 17:1-9). They were also imprisoned, and it is possible that they were beaten as well, because officials had the power of authorizing punishment and incarceration, often without following appropriate judicial norms, while they gathered evidence (e.g., Acts 16:22-23).
Hebrews: The Fifth Gospel

I believe the book of Hebrews should definitely be considered with the other four gospels. It is a continuation of the Life of Jesus. It gets us up-to-date on what Jesus is currently doing. Jesus did not just ride off into the sunset after the resurrection. He is actively changing lives, healing and forgiving just like when He walked the earth. So I like to call the book of Hebrews the fifth gospel, right after Matthew, Mark, Luke and John.
Sunday: A Glorious Beginning

This passage implies that the audience of Hebrews had not heard Jesus Himself preach; instead, they had received the gospel from other evangelists who had announced to them the news of “salvation.”. Paul also says that the evangelists had “confirmed” the message to them and that God Himself had...
Tuesday: Malaise

Hebrews tells us that the readers continued to experience difficulties. Verbal and probably other kinds of attacks against their honor continued (Hebrews 13:13). Some believers were still in prison (Hebrews 13:3) — something that may have drained the church financially and psychologically. They were tired (Hebrews 12:12-13) and could easily “lose heart” (Hebrews 12:3, NIV).
East Texans give their opinions on the true meaning of Christmas

TYLER, Texas (KETK) — “‘Tis the season,” we’ve all heard that before. But is it just about presents, or does it mean something more? Santa Claus himself claims the season is about “the birth of our lord and savior.” Many others, including Bishop Nickalous Mcgrew, Lead Pastor of Higher Dimensions Church, say it’s about Jesus […]
World ignoring ‘immense tragedies’, Pope Francis says in Christmas message

The Pope said “immense tragedies are now being passed over in silence”, as he urged increased dialogue between people and nations in his annual Christmas message. Pope Francis warned against a growing polarisation among individuals and world leaders – something he said had been exacerbated by the coronavirus pandemic. “We continue to witness a great number of conflicts, crises and disagreements,” he said from the central balcony of St Peter’s Basilica in Rome. “These never seem to end; by now we hardly even notice them. We have become so used to them that immense tragedies are now being passed over...
1st U.S. gay bishop remembers Tutu's generosity, kindness

In 2008, when the Right Rev. Gene Robinson of New Hampshire was excluded from a global Anglican gathering because of his sexuality, Desmond Tutu, who died Sunday, came to his defense.“Gene Robinson is a wonderful human being, and I am proud to belong to the same church as he,” Tutu wrote in the forward to a book Robinson published that year.Robinson, who in 2003 became the U.S. Episcopal Church’s first openly gay bishop, said Sunday he has been trying to live up to those words ever since.“It was quite surreal because I was taking grief from literally around the...
On Christmas, pope prays for pandemic's end, peace dialogues

Pope Francis prayed Saturday for an end to the coronavirus pandemic, using his Christmas Day address to urge health care for all, vaccines for the poor and for dialogue to prevail in resolving the world’s conflicts.Amid a record-setting rise in COVID-19 cases in Italy this week, only a few thousand people flocked to a rain-soaked St. Peter’s Square for Francis’ annual “Urbi et Orbi” ("To the city and the world") Christmas address. Normally, the square would be packed with tens of thousands of holiday well-wishers.At least they could gather this year. Italy’s 2020 holiday lockdown forced Francis to deliver...
