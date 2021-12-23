How to Watch, Listen, and Live Stream Ravens vs. Bengals

It’s a battle between former New England Patriots quarterbacks as Tom Brady and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers take on Cam Newton and the Carolina Panthers. Brady has taken flight since leaving the Patriots for the Bucs in 2020 and is set to face the man who took his job in New England last season. Newton, meanwhile, continues to be the fill-in starter for Sam Darnold in Carolina. His long-term outlook with the Panthers remains to be seen. But at least for Sunday, we’ll have a Brady vs. Newton matchup. Fans can catch Sunday’s game on TV via FOX, depending on their TV market. Fans without cable can also watch Sunday’s game with fuboTV, which has a free seven-day trial.

NFL ・ 1 DAY AGO