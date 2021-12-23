ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
VPITS and AIRS Permitting Software Down

melbourneflorida.org
 4 days ago

The VPITS and AIRS permitting system was due to be sunset in early 2022 due to the...

www.melbourneflorida.org

notebookcheck.net

Zigma Aerio 300 air purifier now shipping for $169 USD with AI learning capabilities and strong software support

Deal | Zigma Aerio 300 air purifier now shipping for $169 USD with AI learning capabilities and strong software support. The Zigma app can log daily air quality levels and allow users to set different PM2.5 boundaries for the purifier to respond accordingly. The software is much more developed than the simpler ones from other manufacturers.
ELECTRONICS
ExecutiveBiz

Raytheon, Air Force Test AMRAAM With Updated Software

Raytheon Technologies and the U.S. Air Force tested a company-built Advanced Medium Range Air-to-Air Missile with updated software as part of a system modernization program. The service branch’s F-15, F-16 and F/A-18 aircraft flew an instrumented AMRAAM on intercept missions during captive flight tests conducted under the Form, Fit, Function Refresh effort, the company said Monday.
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
Forbes

Why Are Tesla’s Self Driving Software Sales Slowing Down?

Demand for Tesla’s high-profile self-driving upgrade appears to be slowing down. The take rate for the full-self driving software upgrade among Tesla car buyers declined from an estimated 37% in 2019 to about 22% in 2020 and to levels of around 12% this year so far. [1] There are likely a couple of factors driving the declining interest. Firstly, Tesla has been increasingly emphasizing its Model 3 and Y vehicles, which have a lower starting price and this could be reducing attach rates for the self-driving package, which is likely a more popular option on higher-end cars. Tesla has also bumped up pricing on the FSD package, from levels of around $5,000 in early 2019 to a more significant $10,000 currently, and this could also be hurting demand. The self-driving system has also faced some regulatory scrutiny recently relating to cases of collisions of Tesla vehicles with parked vehicles of first responders. This could also be making some customers apprehensive about opting for the system.
TECHNOLOGY
mining-technology.com

Environmental Management and Permitting

Aspect Environmental support our clients in all areas of environmental management through the complete project lifecycle stages of planning, design, construction, operations and maintenance and decommissioning. We secure waste and other environmental permits and provide a project compliance service that confirms our clients are not only operating within all regulatory...
ENVIRONMENT
Aviation Week

Daily Memo: Delta Air Lines Doubles Down On Equity Stake Strategy; Is It Wise?

Delta Air Lines on Dec. 13 announced a reinvestment of $1.2 billion into three struggling partner airlines: Aeromexico, LATAM and Virgin Atlantic. The moves make clear the drawbacks of Atlanta-based Delta’s strategy of acquiring minority stakes in long-haul carriers around the world. While the... Subscription Required. Daily Memo: Delta...
INDUSTRY
NewsBreak
Technology
The Verge

The MacBook Air with M1 processor is back down to $800 for today only

The MacBook Air with M1 processor, our top pick for the best laptop of 2021, is currently $200 off at Best Buy. This brings the popular laptop from Apple down to its historical low price of $799.99. We have often seen this MacBook Air discounted by $50, $100, and even occasionally $150, but this level of sale is much less frequent, and as good as it gets. Best Buy’s deal on the MacBook Air is only running for today — scheduled to expire when it strikes midnight on December 14th — or while supplies last.
COMPUTERS
simpleflying.com

Delta Air Lines Doubles Down On Drive For Premium Revenue

It has been a difficult two years for Delta Air Lines. As traffic all but disappeared, Delta entered crisis mode and worked to make it through the crisis. As it worked to manage near-term capacity, several trends became apparent. Premium cabin bookings and revenue started to come back strong, and that trend has continued. This has renewed Delta’s push to drive for an expansion of its premium-focused revenue.
INDUSTRY
investing.com

Consider Scooping Up These 3 Software Stocks Down More Than 15%

As COVID-19 omicron variant infection cases increase, the demand for software solutions is expected to remain high with an extension of work-from-home structures. Thus, we think it could be wise to bet on quality software stocks Manhattan Associates (NASDAQ:MANH), Commvault Systems (CVLT), and Model N (NYSE:MODN). They are currently trading below their 52-week price highs. Read on.With the continuing increase in COVID-19 omicron cases, most companies are delaying their return-to-office plans. This is expected to boost the demand for software solutions.
STOCKS
CNET

Yes, there's a specific temperature you should set your thermostat to in winter

With heating bills expected to increase by as much as 54% for some households this winter, many homeowners and renters are eager to find ways to reduce their energy consumption and save money on their heating bills. Fortunately, there are several easy ways to lower your energy usage -- including by setting your thermostat to the right temperature.
SOLAR POWER

