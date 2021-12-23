ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Yakima Valley Memorial Hospital allows visitors just before Christmas

By Dylan Carter
YakTriNews.com | KAPP-KVEW TV
 3 days ago
Credit: Emily Goodell, KAPP-KVEW

YAKIMA, Wash. — As coronavirus occupancy at Yakima Valley Memorial Hospital falls to manageable rates, leaders have opted to allow visitors back into the health care center ahead of Christmas.

Effective December 22, 2021, one visitor (age 12 or older) may enter the hospital at a time to see their loved ones. They are required to wear masks, provide their picture ID, and show proof of full vaccination OR proof of a negative COVID-19 test within 72 hours of visiting.

As outlined by hospital leaders, the following documents will suffice when validated with photo Identification:

  • Vaccination card -or-
  • Photo of vaccination card -or-
  • Printed copy of vaccine record from a healthcare provider -or-
  • Digital vaccine record from an app

This decision was made after a successful stretch for Yakima Valley Memorial, where daily COVID cases dropped below 20 patients per day for an entire month. Health officials also took the comparatively low positivity rates in Yakima County into consideration when making this shift.

Hospital leaders cited the positive physiological and psychological effects of engaging with family members for patients’ recovery. By spending time with their loved ones, patients experience emotional support that promotes a healthier mindset.

To be considered fully vaccinated, you must have at least two doses of the Pfizer or Moderna COVID-19 vaccine OR one dose of the Johnson & Johnson vaccine.

If you would like to read about the one-visitor policy and exceptions, visit the Yakima Valley Memorial Hospital website by clicking here.

Jim Erickson
3d ago

how about a negative test from the vaccinated too. that's how I got covid, from a vaxxed person.

YakTriNews.com | KAPP-KVEW TV

‘Slow down:’ WSP offers tips to drive safely in winter road conditions

TRI-CITIES, Wash. — Winter road conditions are here, and as we see more icy roads and snow in the region, Washington State Patrol (WSP) Troopers tend to see more crashes. During the winter months, Washington state sees two to three times more crashes than usual, according to WSP. After snowfall on Monday, December 21st, Tri-Cities saw 25 crashes in a 24-hour period.
WASHINGTON STATE
YakTriNews.com | KAPP-KVEW TV

‘There are families in need’: Donations needed for ‘Building A Dream’ event

TRI-CITIES, Wash. — Throughout the year, local families are in need of food and other essential items right here in our community. Several organizations have gathered to help meet those needs as part of the ‘Building A Dream’ initiative. ‘Building A Dream’ honors Martin Luther King (MLK), Jr. Day. Items and monetary donations will be collected leading up to the...
TRI-CITIES, WA
Traffic Alert: I-82 E blocked near Yakima Valley Mall due to series of accidents & semi-truck blockage

EVENING UPDATE: Semi-truck crashed into fence to avoid hitting trooper near Union Gap YAKIMA, Wash. — Commuters passing through Union Gap and the vicinity of Yakima Valley Mall should look for alternative routes after a string of accidents on I-82 East slows traffic for several hours on Tuesday. Traffic on the eastbound lane of I-82 E will be congested while...
