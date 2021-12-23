Yakima Valley Memorial Hospital allows visitors just before Christmas

Credit: Emily Goodell, KAPP-KVEW

YAKIMA, Wash. — As coronavirus occupancy at Yakima Valley Memorial Hospital falls to manageable rates, leaders have opted to allow visitors back into the health care center ahead of Christmas.

Effective December 22, 2021, one visitor (age 12 or older) may enter the hospital at a time to see their loved ones. They are required to wear masks, provide their picture ID, and show proof of full vaccination OR proof of a negative COVID-19 test within 72 hours of visiting.

As outlined by hospital leaders, the following documents will suffice when validated with photo Identification:

Vaccination card -or-

Photo of vaccination card -or-

Printed copy of vaccine record from a healthcare provider -or-

Digital vaccine record from an app

This decision was made after a successful stretch for Yakima Valley Memorial, where daily COVID cases dropped below 20 patients per day for an entire month. Health officials also took the comparatively low positivity rates in Yakima County into consideration when making this shift.

Hospital leaders cited the positive physiological and psychological effects of engaging with family members for patients’ recovery. By spending time with their loved ones, patients experience emotional support that promotes a healthier mindset.

To be considered fully vaccinated, you must have at least two doses of the Pfizer or Moderna COVID-19 vaccine OR one dose of the Johnson & Johnson vaccine.

If you would like to read about the one-visitor policy and exceptions, visit the Yakima Valley Memorial Hospital website by clicking here.

