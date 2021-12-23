ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Markets

Gold attempts to reverse, again

By Todd 'Bubba' Horwitz
kitco.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleOnce again, gold is attempting to reverse the trend and go higher. The big question is, Can it? The answer is complicated; over the next year, the answer would be yes. Over the next week, despite the rally, it could go...

www.kitco.com

Comments / 0

Related
dailyforex.com

Gold Forecast: Markets Threaten Breakout Again

Gold markets dropped a bit to kick off the Friday session only to turn around and show signs of strength yet again. Gold has been threatening a breakout for a while now, with the $1820 level being the area that I need to see broken above to get long. This is not to say I do not expect it to happen, just that you should keep in mind that the lack of liquidity could cause some issues.
MARKETS
kitco.com

Gold's Annual Finale Rally

Christmas Greetings to Everyone Everywhere. With but five trading days remaining in 2021, Gold -- as we'll show -- traditionally is the gift that keeps on giving into year-end. But first, we've this:. The last time 25 December arrived on a Saturday was 11 years ago in 2010:. ■ 'Twas...
MARKETS
kitco.com

Gold and silver demand in India sees strong recovery in H2 2021; next year will be even better - report

Welcome to Kitco News' 2022 outlook series. The new year will be filled with uncertainty as the Federal Reserve looks to pivot and tighten its monetary policies. At the same time, the inflation threat continues to grow, which means real rates will remain in low to negative territory. Stay tuned to Kitco News to learn from the experts on how to navigate turbulent financial markets in 2022.
METAL MINING
kitco.com

Gold firms above $1,800, set for second weekly rise

Dec 23 (Reuters) - Gold prices edged higher on Thursday in thin, yet supportive, year-end trading en route to a weekly gain, although an improved risk appetite capped bullion's rise. Spot gold rose 0.2% to $1,807.49 per ounce by 0944 GMT, U.S. gold futures climbed 0.3% to $1,808.30. Thin trading...
BUSINESS
IN THIS ARTICLE
kitco.com

Gold clings around $1,800 as holiday lull sets in

Dec 23 (Reuters) - Gold prices hovered around the key $1,800-per-ounce level on Thursday ahead of the year-end holidays, even as the dollar steadied and appetite for riskier assets improved on easing fears over a fallout from the Omicron coronavirus variant. Spot gold was up 0.1% to $1,805.29 per ounce...
BUSINESS
kitco.com

Gold and silver edge higher leading into the European open

(Kitco News) - Gold is back above $1800/oz as the yellow metal registered a 0.80% gain on Wednesday. Silver is closing in on $23/oz and is currently 0.33% higher. In the rest of the commodities complex, copper is 0.34% higher and spot WTI is -0.25% in the red. Risk sentiment...
MARKETS
kitco.com

Silver: strong and weak at once. how is that even possible?

Gold is barely crawling up, while silver is boldly climbing the market ladder. When will its rungs turn slippery, causing the precious metal to fall?. Yesterday’s session was particularly uneventful in the case of the precious metals market, as crude oil and the general stock market stole the spotlight.
MARKETS
kitco.com

Inflation and gold: what gives?

In the last Supply and Demand update, we discussed some different theories which attempt to explain what causes the gold and silver prices to move. We mentioned the:. "…attempt to hold up a famous buyer of metal, while ignoring the thousands of not-famous sellers who sold the metal to said famous buyer."
BUSINESS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Gold
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Markets
kitco.com

Gold climbs on weaker dollar, lingering Omicron worries

Dec 22 (Reuters) - Gold prices gained on Wednesday, aided by a retreat in the dollar and lingering fears that the Omicron coronavirus variant could throw a wrench in the global economic recovery. Spot gold was last up 0.7% at $1,801.24 per ounce by 1839 GMT. U.S. gold futures settled...
BUSINESS
MarketWatch

Gold edges higher, attempts to snap 2-session skid

Gold trades slightly higher Wednesday morning, in the penultimate session before a holiday break. Many global markets will be closed on Friday in observance of Christmas. Bullion has lost its grip on $1,800 over the past few sessions, amid choppy, low-liquidity trade leading up to the final sessions of 2021, which has been marked by concerns about the spread of the omicron variant of the coronavirus that causes COVID-19 and the reaction of global central banks to evidence of surging inflation.
BUSINESS
kitco.com

Silver will go 'crazy' in 2022, gold to break $2k again, speculation will end - E.B. Tucker

2022 is the year speculative money recedes from the markets, said E.B. Tucker, director of Metalla Royalty. "Everybody is a speculator, and so next year, I expect this speculation runs out of gas. There's no more stimulus check coming. There's more liquidity coming into the average person's pocket. They got a raise this year, but everything they're buying is going up in price. Sales are slowing down. The refinance boom is slowing down," Tucker told David Lin, anchor for Kitco News. "Next year, you're going to see a rotation out of [stocks] and you're going to see a move into something real."
MARKETS
kitco.com

Gold trades lower and silver gains as bullish risk-on sentiment prevail

Today, we had a mixed bag in the precious metals markets, resulting in gold declining for the second consecutive day, and silver recovering and trading higher after yesterday’s decline. Yesterday, market participants in U.S. equities were solidly risk-off, taking all three major indices lower. Today U.S. equities reversed, scoring solid gains across-the-board.
MARKETS
DailyFx

Gold Price Forecast: Bullish Reversal Takes Shape - Levels for XAU/USD

Gold prices are overcoming technical resistance after barrage of central bank headlines over the past 24-hours. A return back above 1800 seems likely as long as the US Dollar remains on its backfoot; higher towards 1835 isn’t out of the question. According to the IG Client Sentiment Index, gold...
MARKETS
dailyforex.com

Gold Technical Analysis: New Attempts to Rise

Gold futures rose this week, violating the general bearish trend that dominates global financial markets. The price of the yellow metal is recording tepid weekly gains, as it attempts to break the $1800 psychological resistance barrier. The price of gold is stable around the level of $1787 as of this writing. Gold prices rose 0.6% last week, but are still down about 6% since the beginning of 2021. The price of silver, the sister commodity of gold, has recently reversed its losing streak, rising to $22.35. All in all, the price of the white metal fell 0.2% last week, adding to its 2021 decline of 15.75%.
MARKETS
investing.com

GBP/USD Poised For A Bullish Reversal

GBPUSD keeps trading indecisively at the bottom of the six-month-old bearish channel and close to its new 2021 low of 1.3160 for almost a week now. The risk for an upside correction is elevated given the RSI’s prolonged presence around its 30 oversold level and the positive trajectory in the Stochastics, while the gradual recovery in the MACD is another encouraging signal that buying interest is growing.
MARKETS
cryptopotato.com

Cardano Price Analysis: ADA Finds Support at $1.2, Attempts a Reversal

ADA had a difficult December so far with a price loss of over 30%. However, it seems to have found support and is currently attempting a reversal. After a significant drop earlier in December, ADA’s downtrend has stopped on the $1.2 support level which has held well so far. Now, the price attempts to break the resistance at $1.3. If the bulls hope to reverse the current downtrend, then a break above this key resistance is essential.
STOCKS
kitco.com

Credit Suisse sees gold price around $1,850 in 2022, but long term around $1,400

Welcome to Kitco News' 2022 outlook series. The new year will be filled with uncertainty as the Federal Reserve looks to pivot and tighten its monetary policies. At the same time, the inflation threat continues to grow, which means real rates will remain in low to negative territory. Stay tuned to Kitco News to learn from the experts on how to navigate turbulent financial markets in 2022.
BUSINESS
Supply & Demand Chain Executive

Reverse Logistics: The Return Rush

In the wake of a global pandemic and what appears to be a never-ending surge of demand, order fulfilment continues to be a significant challenge for e-commerce retailers. With the holidays on the horizon, many in the supply chain are preparing for the ripple effect -- managing reverse logistics caused by returns. Now more than ever, planning and implementing a reverse logistics strategy is crucial. According to the National Retail Federation, consumers returned an estimated $428 billion in merchandise to retailers last year, and with holiday spending getting underway, this problem is unlikely to go away anytime soon. Despite the best efforts of logistics professionals, returns are a challenge for everyone involved. Facilities are already struggling with fulfilling record-high order volumes on time, and now are also expected to process the returns and exchanges faster than ever before. The question remains, how do organizations ensure consumer expectations are met with a dwindling number of employees and a growing amount of returned items.
RETAIL
Benzinga

10 Information Technology Stocks With Whale Alerts In Today's Session

This whale alert can help traders discover the next big trading opportunities. Whales are entities with large sums of money and we track their transactions here at Benzinga on our options activity scanner. Traders often look for circumstances when the market estimation of an option diverges away from its normal...
MARKETS

Comments / 0

Community Policy