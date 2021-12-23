Gold attempts to reverse, again

In the wake of a global pandemic and what appears to be a never-ending surge of demand, order fulfilment continues to be a significant challenge for e-commerce retailers. With the holidays on the horizon, many in the supply chain are preparing for the ripple effect -- managing reverse logistics caused by returns. Now more than ever, planning and implementing a reverse logistics strategy is crucial. According to the National Retail Federation, consumers returned an estimated $428 billion in merchandise to retailers last year, and with holiday spending getting underway, this problem is unlikely to go away anytime soon. Despite the best efforts of logistics professionals, returns are a challenge for everyone involved. Facilities are already struggling with fulfilling record-high order volumes on time, and now are also expected to process the returns and exchanges faster than ever before. The question remains, how do organizations ensure consumer expectations are met with a dwindling number of employees and a growing amount of returned items.

RETAIL ・ 6 HOURS AGO