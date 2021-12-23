ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Live updates: Italy tightens rules amid record infections

By The Associated Press
ROME — Italy has again tightened COVID restrictions, including barring the unvaccinated from more public spaces, as it registered a record high of new coronavirus infections....

