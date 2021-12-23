ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Health

NJ State Workers Move to Hybrid COVID Schedule

 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleNew Jersey State Workers are going to a hybrid work schedule for the next two weeks as part of an effort to combat rising cases of COVID-19. The front office issued a memo this week...

E-Man
3d ago

As you noticed there was nothing mention about who was in hospitals. Vaccinated or unvaccinated. But this governor let in don’t no how many illegal undocumented immigrants from Joe Biden and his administration open borders policies. These illegal undocumented immigrants where not vetted or tested for Covid or any other diseases and shipping these illegal undocumented immigrants all over this country on the legal tax paying American citizens dollars. And no less where’s the data on the vaccine shots and boosters that this government is making every legal tax paying American get or be fired. But remember these illegal undocumented immigrants are exempt from getting this vaccine shot and boosters. A vaccine shot and boosters are supposed to have data that shows they are effective. The government is not going to release any data from the vaccine shots and boosters for at 75 years. Ask yourself why. Now for these home test kits and pop up testing sites. My opinion they are spreading Covid.

Karen Ziegler
3d ago

But all the people who stock their shopping shelves , pump their gas, serve their food and so on can still go to work???

Louis Mope
3d ago

guess that means they have license to do even less work. They can remotely write memos blaming the sun the moon and the stars why the can do everything but their jobs . it's the machines fault or the vendors' fault or the work gods are against them. always an excuse now a new one

