NJ State Workers Move to Hybrid COVID Schedule

Another New Jersey town has issued an indoor mask mandate as COVID-19 cases across the state continue to climb. Morristown Mayor Timothy P. Dougherty signed an executive order Thursday that mandates all businesses and venues in town to require their employees and customers to wear face coverings, according to a statement from the mayor’s office. Customers will not need to wear a mask when eating or drinking inside a restaurant or establishment that serves food or beverages.

MORRISTOWN, NJ ・ 3 DAYS AGO