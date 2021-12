NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - No Taysom Hill or Trevor Siemian on the roster this week due to COVID, so the next man up, it’s rookie Ian Book. “Yeah, it’s been a wild week, there’s no doubt. You know, I went to the first day of practice. Trevor (Siemian) didn’t feel well, and he went in (to get COVID tested) immediately. He got tested and after practice he was positive, so boom, that was one (quarterback). I am losing track of days, but yesterday, Taysom (Hill) called me and told me he had tested positive. It was just boom, boom, two positive tests (for the quarterbacks). I can count, so I knew I was the last one (available),” said rookie quarterback Ian Book.

NFL ・ 1 DAY AGO