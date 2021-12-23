ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Safety

Kim Potter found guilty of first, second-degree manslaughter in death of Daunte Wright

WWL-TV
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMINNEAPOLIS — A Hennepin County jury has found former Brooklyn Center officer Kim Potter guilty of both first- and second-degree manslaughter in the shooting death of Daunte Wright during a traffic stop in April 2021. The outcome reached by the 12-person jury panel came after four days of...

www.wwltv.com

Comments / 0

Related
The Independent

Ethan Crumbley’s mother was having an affair while ignoring son’s ‘troubling’ behaviour, say prosecutors

Ethan Crumbley’s mother was having an affair with another man while she and her husband continued to ignore their son’s “troubling” behaviour, according to prosecutors.Court documents filed on Thursday allege that Jennifer Crumbley was having “at least one intimate affair” in the run-up to the mass shooting at Oxford High School, with investigators finding “explicit videos” on her phone.Ms Crumbley allegedly messaged her boyfriend on the day of the massacre claiming that she kept the firearm used in the attack inside her car.Instead, prosecutors said the firearm was kept in an unlocked drawer at the family’s home, from which...
PUBLIC SAFETY
WWL-TV

1 killed in Amite shooting, Tangipahoa Crime Stoppers reports

ST. HELENA PARISH, La. — Sheriff's deputies were investigating an Amite shooting that left a person dead Tuesday evening, according to a report from Crime Stoppers of Tangipahoa. The shooting happened in the 100 block of Horseshoe Road in Amite around 5:20 p.m. Tuesday, a post on the Tangipahoa...
TANGIPAHOA, LA
WWL-TV

Woman stabbed to death in Bywater area

NEW ORLEANS — A 26-year-old woman was found stabbed to death in the New Orleans Bywater neighborhood early Tuesday, according to police. The victim, who has not been identified, was found in the 700 block of Lesseps Street. Police said it appeared she was suffering from stab wounds. She was taken to the hospital where she died.
NEW ORLEANS, LA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Minnesota State
Daily News

Gun possession charge for man wounded in shooting that killed girlfriend celebrating birthday at Queens club

A man wounded in a shooting outside a Queens nightclub that killed his girlfriend, an off-duty NYPD school safety agent celebrating her birthday, has been arrested for firing his own weapon during the clash, authorities said Monday. DaShawn Parker, 27, was arraigned Friday on gun possession charges and ordered held without bail on Rikers Island. Parker was caught on video exchanging shots with ...
QUEENS, NY
International Business Times

Disabled Man Raped, Stabbed To Death By Friends; Body Burned: Police

A disabled man in the Indian state of Uttar Pradesh, whose burnt body was found by his family on a pile of garbage last week, was smothered and stabbed to death by his friends, police said. The victim, identified as Sachin, was out partying with his friends Vivek, Ravi, Saurabh...
PUBLIC SAFETY
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Keith Ellison
NECN

Boyfriend of Woburn Woman Found Dead in Marsh Has Heated Court Appearance

The boyfriend of a Woburn woman who was found dead in a marsh earlier this week by worried family and friends faced a judge in a packed Massachusetts courtroom Thursday. Bruce Maiben, 44, appeared in Lynn District Court on charges of larceny over $1,200, tampering with evidence and obstruction of justice in the investigation of the death of 40-year-old Sherell Pringle. Maiben, who was arrested on Wednesday night, has not been charged in the death of Pringle.
WOBURN, MA
sentinelcolorado.com

Man who shot ex-girlfriend’s boyfriend in Aurora park sentenced to life

AURORA | A man who fatally shot his former girlfriend’s new boyfriend has been sentenced to life in prison. Joseph McCaughin shot and killed 16-year-old Ryan Robertson in May 2019 after he learned that his ex-girlfriend was dating him, according to Arapahoe County court records, KUSA-TV reported. Jurors deliberated...
AURORA, CO
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Shooting#Defense Attorneys#Sentencing#Minneapolis
WWL-TV

Florida man accused of punching girl after she cut him off in traffic arrested

TAMPA, Fla. — A Tampa man has been charged with punching a teenage girl in the face after she cut him off in traffic. Court records released Tuesday say 47-year-old Stephen Irvin Saunders was charged with felony burglary of conveyance with assault or battery for reaching in the 16-year-old girl’s car and punching her in the jaw during the road rage incident last week.
FLORIDA STATE
WWL-TV

Video shows Florida officer beaten unconscious by inmate, police say

MIAMI-DADE, Fla. — The Miami-Dade Police Department says one of its officers was beaten unconscious by a prisoner during an unprovoked attack. According to the department, it happened just before 8 p.m. Tuesday at police headquarters as the officer was collecting fingerprints for Nestor Rodriguez, 32, who was arrested for carrying a concealed eight-inch knife.
FLORIDA STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
CBS Chicago

Man Facing Attempted Murder Charges After Firing Gun At Police Officers In University Village

By Mary Chappell CHICAGO (CBS) — A University Village man who shot at police Friday night was charged with attempted murder, authorities said. Nokomis Lee Jefferson, 29, is facing several charges including felony attempted murder and felony possession of a weapon after firing a gun at police officers who approached him and another man who were brandishing guns in the 1300 block of West Hastings Street, according to Chicago Police. The officers returned fire in the incident, wounding Jefferson, who was taken to an area hospital and treated for non-life-threatening injuries, police said. The second offender fled on foot and was taken into custody. No officers were injured in the incident but the officers were both taken to an area hospital for observation and two weapons were recovered on the scene. The incident is being investigated by the Civilian Office of Police Accountability and the officers involved were put on routine administrative duties for 30 days. Jefferson is set to appear in bond court Sunday.
CHICAGO, IL
The Independent

Prison officers caught on camera dropping transgender woman on her face in chokehold

A transgender woman’s lawyer has released a video allegedly showing officers at the Baltimore correctional facility dragging her in a chokehold and dropping her on her face.Amber Canter was held at the Baltimore City Central Booking and Intake Centre when the incident took place in June 2019, according to her civic lawsuit against the state and officers involved. The video provided to CNN by Ms Canter’s attorney Malcolm Ruff, shows her being dragged in a chokehold by three correctional officers. At one point, an officer can be seen dropping Ms Canter, when she falls on her face. Two officers...
LAW ENFORCEMENT
Shine My Crown

Chicago Woman Killed By Her Police Officer Boyfriend After Confronting Him With Cheating Claims

A Chicago police officer has been charged in connection with the murder of his girlfriend. Andris B. Wofford, 29, gave birth to his child nine months ago. Chicago police responded to the 2100 block of North Nashville Avenue on Thursday morning to perform a wellness check. Wofford's body was found inside the front door of the apartment. She had been shot in the head.
CHICAGO, IL

Comments / 0

Community Policy