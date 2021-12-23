SLC Mayor announces job opportunities within homeless shelters

SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4) – Salt Lake City Mayor, Erin Mendenhall, joined forces with homeless service providers on the morning of Thursday, December 23rd, to raise awareness of available shelter vacancies as well as the lack of shelter staff.

Homeless shelters across Salt Lake County are in need of both paid employees and volunteers this winter in order for overflow doors to remain open and to safely house the abundance of transients.

“Shelter staff and volunteers play such an important role in the lives of the unsheltered population and providers cannot function without them,” said Mendenhall. “Salt Lakers are known for their service and compassion and I hope those looking for work or for service opportunities will consider one of the many open positions within the homeless services system.”

A variety of volunteer organizations within Utah including The Road Home and Utah Community Action are offering over 100 paid positions, with 45 pertaining to overflow shelter programs.

Available positions currently include an array of jobs with different ranges of skill sets and experience levels.

“The Road Home is pleased to be able to support Salt Lake City and County and our residents who are in desperate need of safe shelter by expanding our overflow operations to an additional facility,” said Michelle Flynn, Executive Director of The Road Home. “We are working together with our partners to hire and train team members and support opening the additional facility to provide safe, warm shelter as soon as possible.”

