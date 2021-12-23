NASA Spaceline Current Awareness List #980 23 December 2021 (Space Life Science Research Results)

Current research focuses on designing fast trajectories to the trans-Neptunian object (TNO) (90377) Sedna to study the surface and composition from a close range. Studying Sedna from a close distance can provide unique data about the Solar System evolution process including protoplanetary disc and related mechanisms. The trajectories to Sedna are determined considering flight time and the total characteristic velocity (ΔV) constraints. The time of flight for the analysis was limited to 20 years. The direct flight, the use of gravity assist manoeuvres near Venus, the Earth and the giant planets Jupiter and Neptune, and the flight with the Oberth manoeuvre near the Sun are considered. It is demonstrated that the use of flight scheme with ΔVEGA (ΔV and Earth Gravity Assist manoeuvre) and Jupiter-Neptune gravity assist leads to the lowest cost of ΔV=6.13 km/s for launch in 2041. The maximum payload for schemes with ΔVEGA manoeuvre is 500 kg using Soyuz 2.1.b, 2,000 kg using Proton-M and Delta IV Heavy and exceeds 12,000 kg using SLS. For schemes with only Jupiter gravity assist, payload mass is twice less than for ones with ΔVEGA manoeuvre. As a possible expansion of the mission to Sedna, it is proposed to send a small spacecraft to another TNO during the primary flight to Sedna. Five TNOs suitable for this scenario are found, three extreme TNOs 2012 VP113, (541132) Leleākūhonua (former 2015 TG387), 2013 SY99) and two classical Kuiper Belt objects: (90482) Orcus, (20000) Varuna.

ASTRONOMY ・ 5 DAYS AGO