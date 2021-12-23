ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NASA Spaceline Current Awareness List #980 23 December 2021 (Space Life Science Research Results)

SPACELINE Current Awareness Lists are distributed via listserv and are available on the NASA Task Book website at https://taskbook.nasaprs.com/Publication/spaceline.cfm. Please send any correspondence to Shawna Byrd, SPACELINE Current Awareness Senior Editor, SPACELINE@nasaprs.com. Please note: The next issue of SPACELINE Current Awareness (List #981) will be sent on Friday, January...

SpaceRef

Astrobotic’s Hazard Detection System to Take Flight

Astrobotic announced today it was selected to receive funding for its LiDAR-based Hazard Detection sensor (LHD) as part of the NASA Flight Opportunities TechFlights solicitation. This LHD sensor will assist in the safe landing of Astrobotic’s Griffin lander, the largest lunar lander since Apollo’s Lunar Module. Griffin will be carrying NASA’s Volatiles Investigating Polar Exploration Rover, or VIPER, to the lunar surface.
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
SpaceRef

Using James Webb Space Telescope For Solar System Research

In one of the most exciting developments in astronomy in the 21st century, NASA is launching the James Webb Space Telescope (JWST) today--and Northern Arizona University astronomers, planetary astronomers and their students will be using the massive observatory to expand their research and advance our understanding of the solar system.
ASTRONOMY
SpaceRef

James Webb Space Telescope 27 December, 2021 Update - Flying by the Moon

Yesterday the gimbaled antenna assembly (GAA) was released and today the James Webb Space Telescope will fly past the Moon and perform another mid-course correction. Shortly after 10 am EST on Dec. 26, the Webb team began the process of releasing the gimbaled antenna assembly, or GAA, which includes Webb's high-data-rate dish antenna. This antenna will be used to send at least 28.6 Gbytes of science data down from the observatory, twice a day. The team has now released and tested the motion of the antenna assembly -- the entire process took about one hour.
ASTRONOMY
SpaceRef

NASA Smd Agenda/Logistics for Astrophysics Science Smallsat Studies (AS^3) reports AAS special session

SESSION TIME: 12:30 PM - 4:00 PM (Mountain time!) EST is 2:30PM-6:00PM. With the announcement that the AAS is canceling the January 2022 Salt Lake City (SLC) meeting, we are switching attendance for our special session to 100% virtual. All are invited to attend, please feel free to forward this invite to anyone you think may be interested. Attendance is via the WebEx link below. Talks will be 20 minutes with 5 minutes Q/A. Please feel free to put questions in the chat and we will attempt to read them in the order they appear.
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
SpaceRef

Successful launch of the most complex and powerful space telescope

Today, the James Webb Space Telescope (Webb) was successfully launched at 7:20 a.m. ET from Europe's Spaceport in Kourou, French Guiana. The telescope, which promises to change our understanding of the universe, is an international collaboration between the Canadian Space Agency (CSA), NASA, and the European Space Agency. Through strategic investments in space research and development and our world-class expertise in astronomy, science and engineering, Canada's contribution opens tremendous science opportunities for Canadian astronomers, who will be among the first to have access to the data collected by Webb, and to study it.
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
SpaceRef

RUAG Space Technology Helped Successfully Launch Webb into Space

Technology from RUAG Space protected the James Webb Space Telescope during launch and flight into space. A payload adapter placed the observatory into orbit. The launch happened on December 25. The James Webb Space Telescope – or short “Webb” – is the largest and most powerful space telescope ever built....
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
SpaceRef

James Webb Telescope Begins Its Journey

Arianespace's Ariane 5 rocket launches with NASA's James Webb Space Telescope onboard, Saturday, Dec. 25, 2021, from the ELA-3 Launch Zone of Europe's Spaceport at the Guiana Space Centre in Kourou, French Guiana. The James Webb Space Telescope (sometimes called JWST or Webb) is a large infrared telescope with a...
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
SpaceRef

NASA's Webb Telescope Launches to See First Galaxies, Distant Worlds

NASA’s James Webb Space Telescope launched at 7:20 a.m. EST Saturday on an Ariane 5 rocket from Europe’s Spaceport in French Guiana, South America. A joint effort with ESA (European Space Agency) and the Canadian Space Agency, the Webb observatory is NASA’s revolutionary flagship mission to seek the light from the first galaxies in the early universe and to explore our own solar system, as well as planets orbiting other stars, called exoplanets.
ASTRONOMY
SpaceRef

AIAA Statement on Successful Launch of James Webb Space Telescope

The American Institute of Aeronautics and Astronautics (AIAA) Executive Director Dan Dumbacher made the following statement:. “On behalf of the 30,000 professional and student members of AIAA, we congratulate NASA, the European Space Agency (ESA), the Canadian Space Agency (CSA), and the entire James Webb Space Telescope (JWST) team on today’s successful launch. This amazing observatory will allow us to look into the history of our cosmos. We look forward to the new discoveries from JWST that will help us understand the origins of the universe.
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
SpaceRef

UK celebrates launch of Webb space telescope

British scientists and engineers have played a crucial role in developing a once-in-a-generation spacecraft that will deliver unprecedented insight into the evolution of the Universe. The James Webb Space Telescope – the largest and most powerful science observatory ever sent into space – launched today on board a customised Ariane...
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
SpaceRef

Community Announcement NNH22ZDA007L: 2022 Heliophysics Small Explorer and Heliophysics Explorers Program Mission of Opportunity Announcements of Oppor

NASA’s Science Mission Directorate (SMD) intends to release a draft Announcement of Opportunity (AO) for 2022 Heliophysics Small Explorer (SMEX) missions in March 2022 and a final AO in June 2022. In conjunction with the 2022 SMEX AO release, a separate Heliophysics Explorers Program (HEP) Mission of Opportunity (MO) science investigations AO via a Program Element Appendix (PEA) to the Third Stand Alone Mission of Opportunity Notice (SALMON-3) is planned. The Heliophysics Explorers Program conducts Principal Investigator (PI)-led space science investigations in SMD’s Heliophysics programs under a not-to-exceed cost cap.
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
SpaceRef

The fastest routes of approach to dwarf planet Sedna for study its surface and composition at the close range

Current research focuses on designing fast trajectories to the trans-Neptunian object (TNO) (90377) Sedna to study the surface and composition from a close range. Studying Sedna from a close distance can provide unique data about the Solar System evolution process including protoplanetary disc and related mechanisms. The trajectories to Sedna are determined considering flight time and the total characteristic velocity (ΔV) constraints. The time of flight for the analysis was limited to 20 years. The direct flight, the use of gravity assist manoeuvres near Venus, the Earth and the giant planets Jupiter and Neptune, and the flight with the Oberth manoeuvre near the Sun are considered. It is demonstrated that the use of flight scheme with ΔVEGA (ΔV and Earth Gravity Assist manoeuvre) and Jupiter-Neptune gravity assist leads to the lowest cost of ΔV=6.13 km/s for launch in 2041. The maximum payload for schemes with ΔVEGA manoeuvre is 500 kg using Soyuz 2.1.b, 2,000 kg using Proton-M and Delta IV Heavy and exceeds 12,000 kg using SLS. For schemes with only Jupiter gravity assist, payload mass is twice less than for ones with ΔVEGA manoeuvre. As a possible expansion of the mission to Sedna, it is proposed to send a small spacecraft to another TNO during the primary flight to Sedna. Five TNOs suitable for this scenario are found, three extreme TNOs 2012 VP113, (541132) Leleākūhonua (former 2015 TG387), 2013 SY99) and two classical Kuiper Belt objects: (90482) Orcus, (20000) Varuna.
ASTRONOMY
SpaceRef

European Research For Interplanetary Isolation

Isolation affects people in different ways. Studies on how humans cope with stress in a secluded environment and with little social interaction are useful to learn about ourselves in challenging times - and to test whether our species is fit for long journeys to other planets. An international crew began...
ASTRONOMY

