Community Announcement NNH22ZDA007L: 2022 Heliophysics Small Explorer and Heliophysics Explorers Program Mission of Opportunity Announcements of Oppor

 5 days ago

NASA’s Science Mission Directorate (SMD) intends to release a draft Announcement of Opportunity (AO) for 2022 Heliophysics Small Explorer (SMEX) missions in March 2022 and a final AO in June 2022. In conjunction with the 2022 SMEX AO release, a separate Heliophysics Explorers Program (HEP) Mission of Opportunity (MO) science investigations...

SpaceRef

Astrobotic’s Hazard Detection System to Take Flight

Astrobotic announced today it was selected to receive funding for its LiDAR-based Hazard Detection sensor (LHD) as part of the NASA Flight Opportunities TechFlights solicitation. This LHD sensor will assist in the safe landing of Astrobotic’s Griffin lander, the largest lunar lander since Apollo’s Lunar Module. Griffin will be carrying NASA’s Volatiles Investigating Polar Exploration Rover, or VIPER, to the lunar surface.
WDVM 25

NASA’s most powerful space telescope launches Dec. 25

MARYLAND (WDVM) — On Dec. 25, NASA will launch the biggest and most powerful space telescope ever built: the James Webb Space Telescope. The new technology will be able to take us back in time to learn about the earliest days of our universe — a time machine of sorts, NASA says. “Primarily, it was […]
SpaceRef

Using James Webb Space Telescope For Solar System Research

In one of the most exciting developments in astronomy in the 21st century, NASA is launching the James Webb Space Telescope (JWST) today--and Northern Arizona University astronomers, planetary astronomers and their students will be using the massive observatory to expand their research and advance our understanding of the solar system.
SpaceRef

Teledyne Imaging’s Infrared Sensors Launched Aboard the James Webb Space Telescope

Teledyne is proud to provide most of the detectors for NASA’s flagship astronomy missions. JWST’s predecessor, the Hubble Space Telescope, uses Teledyne detectors for imaging in ultraviolet, visible, and infrared light. JWST, however, will concentrate solely on infrared imaging and spectroscopy. This is because JWST will explore the very distant universe, for which ultraviolet and visible emissions have been stretched by the expansion of the universe into infrared wavelengths, a process known as redshift. Teledyne’s infrared detectors enable JWST to observe the first stars and galaxies, allowing scientists to understand the early evolution of the universe. In 2027, NASA will launch its next flagship astrophysics mission, the Roman Space Telescope, for which Teledyne recently delivered the infrared detectors.
SpaceRef

NASA Invites Media to NOAA’s Weather Observing Satellite Launch

Media accreditation is now open for the upcoming launch of the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA) GOES-T satellite, the Western Hemisphere’s most advanced weather observing and environmental monitoring system. GOES-T is scheduled to launch March 1, 2022, on a United Launch Alliance Atlas V 541 rocket from Space...
SpaceRef

NASA Smd Agenda/Logistics for Astrophysics Science Smallsat Studies (AS^3) reports AAS special session

SESSION TIME: 12:30 PM - 4:00 PM (Mountain time!) EST is 2:30PM-6:00PM. With the announcement that the AAS is canceling the January 2022 Salt Lake City (SLC) meeting, we are switching attendance for our special session to 100% virtual. All are invited to attend, please feel free to forward this invite to anyone you think may be interested. Attendance is via the WebEx link below. Talks will be 20 minutes with 5 minutes Q/A. Please feel free to put questions in the chat and we will attempt to read them in the order they appear.
SpaceRef

NASA Notice of Intent To Grant an Exclusive, Co-Exclusive or Partially Exclusive Patent License: Excellerators, LLC

[Federal Register Volume 86, Number 245 (Monday, December 27, 2021)] [Notices] [Pages 73351-73352] From the Federal Register Online via the Government Publishing Office [www.gpo.gov] [FR Doc No: 2021-28076]. NATIONAL AERONAUTICS AND SPACE ADMINISTRATION. [Notice (21-090)]. Notice of Intent To Grant an Exclusive, Co-Exclusive or Partially Exclusive Patent License. AGENCY: National...
SpaceRef

RUAG Space Technology Helped Successfully Launch Webb into Space

Technology from RUAG Space protected the James Webb Space Telescope during launch and flight into space. A payload adapter placed the observatory into orbit. The launch happened on December 25. The James Webb Space Telescope – or short “Webb” – is the largest and most powerful space telescope ever built....
Daily Mail

'Hello Webb? It's us, Earth!' NASA successfully deploys the gimbaled antenna assembly on the James Webb Space telescope, which will send at least 28.6 Gbytes of data down to Earth, twice a day

Following months of delays, NASA's $10 billion James Webb Space Telescope finally launched on Christmas Day on a one million mile voyage into solar orbit. The space telescope is intended to replace its 30-year-old counterpart Hubble, as it is about 100 times more sensitive and is expected to profoundly transform scientists' understanding of the universe and our place in it.
SpaceRef

James Webb Space Telescope 27 December, 2021 Update - Flying by the Moon

Yesterday the gimbaled antenna assembly (GAA) was released and today the James Webb Space Telescope will fly past the Moon and perform another mid-course correction. Shortly after 10 am EST on Dec. 26, the Webb team began the process of releasing the gimbaled antenna assembly, or GAA, which includes Webb's high-data-rate dish antenna. This antenna will be used to send at least 28.6 Gbytes of science data down from the observatory, twice a day. The team has now released and tested the motion of the antenna assembly -- the entire process took about one hour.
AFP

James Webb telescope sets off on million-mile voyage

The world's most powerful space telescope on Saturday blasted off into orbit, headed to an outpost 1.5 million kilometres (930,000 miles) from Earth, after several delays caused by technical hitches. Its orbit will be much farther than Hubble, which has been 600 kilometres above the Earth since 1990.
