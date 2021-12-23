Community Announcement NNH22ZDA007L: 2022 Heliophysics Small Explorer and Heliophysics Explorers Program Mission of Opportunity Announcements of Oppor
NASA’s Science Mission Directorate (SMD) intends to release a draft Announcement of Opportunity (AO) for 2022 Heliophysics Small Explorer (SMEX) missions in March 2022 and a final AO in June 2022. In conjunction with the 2022 SMEX AO release, a separate Heliophysics Explorers Program (HEP) Mission of Opportunity (MO) science investigations...www.spaceref.com
