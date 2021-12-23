Community Announcement NNH22ZDA007L: 2022 Heliophysics Small Explorer and Heliophysics Explorers Program Mission of Opportunity Announcements of Oppor

Teledyne is proud to provide most of the detectors for NASA’s flagship astronomy missions. JWST’s predecessor, the Hubble Space Telescope, uses Teledyne detectors for imaging in ultraviolet, visible, and infrared light. JWST, however, will concentrate solely on infrared imaging and spectroscopy. This is because JWST will explore the very distant universe, for which ultraviolet and visible emissions have been stretched by the expansion of the universe into infrared wavelengths, a process known as redshift. Teledyne’s infrared detectors enable JWST to observe the first stars and galaxies, allowing scientists to understand the early evolution of the universe. In 2027, NASA will launch its next flagship astrophysics mission, the Roman Space Telescope, for which Teledyne recently delivered the infrared detectors.

AEROSPACE & DEFENSE ・ 1 DAY AGO