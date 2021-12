President Joe Biden on Tuesday cited a Goldman Sachs note and Monday's stock-market selloff, as he talked up the importance of his big social-spending and climate bill, which was set back on Sunday after Democratic Sen. Joe Manchin said he couldn't support it. "Goldman Sachs and others said if we don't pass Build Back Better, we're in trouble, because it's going to grow the economy," Biden told reporters following a speech on COVID-19. "Without it, we're not going to grow. And what happened? Stock prices went way down. It took a real dip."

STOCKS ・ 5 DAYS AGO