Detroit Lions bring back 2 players from COVID-19 list

After not being able to pass protocols in time to play against the Falcons, Lions quarterback Jared Goff has been cleared from the COVID-19/reserve list. We’ll never know if Jared Goff could have helped engineer a win over the Atlanta Falcons on Sunday, since he failed to clear virus protocols in time to play. But on Monday, the Detroit Lions’ starting quarterback was cleared from the reserve/COVID-19 list.

NFL ・ 15 MINUTES AGO