Japanese professor develops TV screen viewer can taste

Dec. 23 (UPI) -- A professor at a Japanese university unveiled his latest innovation: a TV with a screen the viewer can taste.

Homei Miyashita, an associate professor in the School of Science and Technology at Meiji University, said his "Taste the TV" in invention uses a combination of 10 flavors to create the taste of the food pictured on the screen.

The flavor is dispensed onto a film that slides onto the screen, allowing viewers to experience the taste of the food they are seeing.

The professor said he believes the technology could be used to give people unable or unwilling to travel the ability to sample flavors from around the world.

"I am thinking of making a platform where tastes from all over the world can be distributed as 'taste content'. It's the same as watching a movie or listening to a song that you like," Miyashita told reporters at a demonstration.

"I hope people can, in the future, download and enjoy the flavors of the food from the restaurants they fancy, regardless of where they are based in the future."

Miyashita said on the college's website that his work is aimed at "reviewing the relationship between humans and content."

"I designate humans as beings who cannot help but create, express and consume content, and have a new name for humans: 'content respirators.' I believe that we cannot build a new human-content relationship unless we designate content as being as important as food and air," he wrote.