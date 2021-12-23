ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Asst. provost confirms loss of SPOT evaluations

By Justine Kantor
upressonline.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAccording to the Provost, a technical glitch has caused the university to lose numerous SPOT evaluations submitted between Nov. 29 and Dec. 5. The university “​​didn’t lose all the data, but there was a glitch that resulted in [the loss of] student responses that were submitted during a particular timeframe,” assistant...

www.upressonline.com

Comments / 0

utoledo.edu

Provost Named to Association for Women in Science Board

The University of Toledo’s chief academic officer has been named to the national governing board of the Association for Women in Science. Dr. Karen Bjorkman, provost and executive vice president for academic affairs, was named a director on the board of the organization that advocates for women in science, technology, engineering and mathematics to achieve business growth, social change and innovation.
TOLEDO, OH
the university of hawai'i system

Provost Bruno hosts forum to address questions on spring 2022

University of Hawaiʻi at Mānoa students, faculty and staff had an opportunity to get their questions answered and hear more about plans for the spring 2022 semester at a live, two-hour forum hosted by Provost Michael Bruno on December 10. He was joined by Lee Buenconsejo-Lum, UH Mānoa professor and John A. Burns School of Medicine associate dean for academic affairs.
HONOLULU, HI
jhu.edu

Rachelle Hernandez named next vice provost for student affairs at Johns Hopkins

Rachelle Hernandez, who has more than 25 years of experience working in higher education student services, student success, and new student enrollment, will join Johns Hopkins University next year as its next vice provost for student affairs. Her first day at the university will be March 1, 2022. Hernandez joins...
COLLEGES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#University President#College#Spot#The University Press
nccu.edu

Provost Jackson Named Florida A&M University Distinguished Alumnus

North Carolina Central University provost and vice chancellor for Academic Aﬀairs, David H. Jackson Jr., Ph.D., was recently named a Florida Agricultural & Mechanical University (FAMU) National Alumni Association Distinguished Alumni for his influential contributions to education. Jackson was honored on Nov. 19, 2021, during the association’s induction ceremony.
FLORIDA STATE
Indiana Daily Student

Rahul Shrivastav named new IU-Bloomington provost

IU alumnus Rahul Shrivastav will take on the position of executive vice president and provost at IU, the university announced in a press release Friday. His position will start Feb. 15, 2022. He is filling the role after Lauren Robel stepped down in June with John Applegate filling the interim role while a national search took place.
EDUCATION
WRAL

UNC takes a re-do on provost vote

The University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill's Board of Trustees voted again Tuesday to make some top hires at the university, re-doing votes from late last week that may have violated the state open meetings act. Board Chairman Dave Boliek said the re-votes came out of an abundance of...
CHAPEL HILL, NC
ohio.edu

Executive Vice President and Provost provides update on dean searches

Ohio University Executive Vice President and Provost Elizabeth Sayrs has announced the extension of Sara Helfrich’s term as interim dean of The Gladys W. and David H. Patton College of Education and John McCarthy’s appointment as interim dean of the College of Health Sciences and professions for another year.
ATHENS, OH
upressonline.com

Provost: limited ‘live with remote option’ classes for Spring 2022

A Nov. 23 email from Provost Bret Danilowicz claims that starting next spring, most courses will no longer offer a remote option, known as “HyFlex,” in an attempt to encourage more in-person attendance. “We are not continuing the optional In-Person with Live Remove Option used in Fall 2021,”...
COLLEGES
Daily Tar Heel

UNC Board of Trustees votes again on new provost in emergency meeting

The UNC Board of Trustees hosted an emergency meeting Tuesday to redo its vote to approve incoming Provost and Executive Vice Chancellor Chris Clemens, following public speculation that its initial vote on Dec. 9 violated North Carolina Open Meetings Law. Last week, the BOT voted on personnel items in open...
CHAPEL HILL, NC
The Review

Faculty Senate calls for greater transparency in search for Provost

On Dec. 6, the faculty senate passed a resolution calling for greater transparency in the ongoing search for the university’s next provost. Authored by John Morgan, an associate professor in the Department of Physics and Astronomy, the resolution requests that the search committee adhere to previous regulations limiting the confidentiality of the process.
COLLEGES
norwich.edu

Norwich University names Dr. Karen Gaines provost and faculty dean

NORTHFIELD, Vt. — Norwich University has named Dr. Karen Gaines, dean of the College of Arts and Sciences at Embry-Riddle Aeronautical University who also holds an academic appointment as professor of physiology, as provost and dean of the faculty, beginning at the end of the spring 2022 semester. “Dr....
COLLEGES
mercer.edu

Dr. Danielle Buehrer named vice provost of institutional effectiveness

MACON – Mercer University Provost Dr. D. Scott Davis has announced the appointment of Dr. Danielle Buehrer as vice provost of institutional effectiveness, effective Jan. 1. Dr. Buehrer will succeed Dr. Susan Malone, who will remain with the Office of Institutional Effectiveness in a part-time role for the upcoming spring semester before transitioning into retirement.
MACON, GA
Idaho State Journal

ISU hires new provost, vice president of academic affairs

POCATELLO — Idaho State University has chosen the dean of the College of Education at University of Colorado, Colorado Springs, to be its next vice president of academic affairs and provost. Valerie Martin Conley will join the ISU staff next summer. She has more than 30 years of experience...
POCATELLO, ID
Temple News

Gregory Mandel named Temple’s new senior vice president and provost

Temple University’s Board of Trustees approved Gregory Mandel, who has served as interim provost since August, as the university’s new senior vice president and provost at its meeting Tuesday afternoon. “I look forward to working with President Wingard and our exceptional faculty and staff to deliver on the...
TEMPLE, PA
Montclair Local

Junius Gonzales named Montclair State University’s next provost

Junius Gonzales has been named Montclair State University’s provost and senior vice president for academic affairs, effective March 7. “I am thrilled that Junius Gonzales will be joining the senior leadership team. His broad-ranging experience, track record of innovation, and his commitment to working collaboratively to support students and faculty will positively impact the entire University community,” MSU President Jonathan Koppell said in a school press release. “I am looking forward to working closely with him as we elevate Montclair to become a national model of an innovative 21st-century public university.”
MONTCLAIR, NJ
WMNF

USF faculty want a statement on academic freedom from president and provost

Faculty at the University of South Florida want the administration to make a public statement asserting the importance of academic freedom. The USF Faculty Senate approved a resolution at their Dec. 3 meeting calling for the statement, Senate President Tim Boaz told MidPoint hosts Janet Scherberger and Shelley Reback on Dec. 15.
COLLEGES
nevadasagebrush.com

Breaking: Jeff Thompson hired as new Executive Vice President, Provost

Jeff Thompson has been selected for the role of executive vice president and provost for the University of Nevada, Reno on Dec. 13. Thompson will assume the role immediately after a five month national search for the position. “For the past year, his work has been instrumental in the University’s...
RENO, NV
CBS Baltimore

University of Maryland Students Need To Show Negative COVID Test, Wear KN95 Masks To Class

COLLEGE PARK, Md. (WJZ) — When students return to the University of Maryland College Park campus for classes between Jan. 3 and 21, they will have to show a negative COVID-19 test before their first in-person class and will have to wear KN95 masks in class amid a surge in cases, according to an email from President Darryll J. Pines and Jennifer King Rice, senior vice president and provost. “These measures are subject to change, depending on evolving COVID-19 conditions. Decisions about potential additional measures in advance of the spring semester will be made in early January,” they wrote. Normal campus operations will continue throughout January, and staff members are expected to maintain their work schedules. Flexible work arrangements, including telework, may be implemented and some classes will be online to reduce the number of people on campus, according to the email. They also asked all students, staff and faculty to get their booster shot.    
COLLEGE PARK, MD

