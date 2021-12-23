ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Janesville, WI

Janesville Police: Robbers followed woman home from Walgreens, attacked her in her garage

JANESVILLE, Wis. (WTVO) — Police have released surveillance photos of two men who allegedly followed a woman home from a Walgreens, beat her and stole her car.

On Wednesday night, a woman was struck in the head and robbed of her vehicle after arriving home, in the 4000 block of Tisbury Drive.

Police say the female victim had just entered her garage when she was attacked, and struck multiple times in the head. The thieves then stole her car, police said.

The victim has been transported to a Janesville hospital with minor injuries, and is still receiving treatment.

Police say the car was recovered in Rockford.

Janesville Police have taken custody of the vehicle and are currently gathering evidence.

The suspects were photographed at the Walgreens at the same time the victim was there, police said.

FUCK YOUR POLITICS
3d ago

sad world we are living in today. I wish she she was armed & blew their heads off at least one of them!!! NOTE TO PEOPLE STAY IN THE MIRROR WHEN YOU DRIVE. BE AWARE OF YOUR SURROUNDINGS.& STAY VIGILANT!!!

mighty?4president
2d ago

janesville the time is Now you have to unite, watch for crime, look out for your neighbor even if it one you don't like. Only you as a community can stop the rise in crime help the police to do their jobs they can not be everywhere at once so it takes a community to drive the crime out. Let the criminal know you will not stand for the behavior, You will not turn your back or a blind eye! Janesville is a great community let's keep it that way. Please don't let it turn into milwaukee, racine, kenosha, beloit. God Bless and Merry Christmas janesville

