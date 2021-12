The state of Virginia today approved a water permit for the Mountain Valley Pipeline (MVP). By a vote of 3-2 (with two members absent), the State Water Control Board approved the permit following the recommendation of the Virginia Department of Environmental Quality (DEQ). The DEQ, however, didn’t fully do its job. Its permit will allow construction work that threatens Virginia’s water quality standards. The project design and the agency’s analysis are filled with flaws. For instance, there is inadequate analysis of alternatives to the company’s proposals. Without more in-depth analysis of possible alternatives, we lack confidence that the pipeline will use the least environmentally damaging construction methods or route.

VIRGINIA STATE ・ 14 DAYS AGO