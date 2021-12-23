ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Music

LISTEN: Kevin Fowler Interview With Eric Raines

By Haven Medrano
kokefm.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleKevin Fowler on his Deck The Dancehall World...

kokefm.com

Comments / 0

Related
Popculture

'Dancing With the Stars' Reportedly Wants Tyra Banks Replaced as Host

Tyra Banks has been an unpopular choice as host of Dancing With The Stars since taking the reins from Tom Bergeron and Erin Andrews in 2020, and that could spell disaster for the former supermodel. Monsters & Critics reports that many believe that Banks tried to pull focus to herself and away from the dancers in season 30 of the competition show. Although It was initially reported "that producers didn't blame Tyra for the dropping ratings, it looks like they might be making a change anyway and removing her as the host."
TV & VIDEOS
kokefm.com

George Strait Finally Sells His San Antonio Mansion

Well, it finally happened. George Strait sold his San Antionio 7,295-square-foot, Santa Fe-style adobe mansion after being on the market for three years. Back in 2018 Strait put the house up for sale for a measly $10 million, then took it off the market for a minute and put it back a few million less in 2019 and then back to $6.9 million in October of this year according to San Antonio Express-News.
SAN ANTONIO, TX
Us Weekly

Alyssa Scott Mourns Her and Nick Cannon’s Late Son Zen, Shares His 1st Christmas Onesie: ‘I Don’t Know Exactly What to Do’

Alyssa Scott mourned the loss of her son on what would have been his first Christmas. “Maybe you close the door to the nursery. Maybe you leave it open. Maybe you have boxed some things away — maybe you still fold and put them in the drawers This is where I’m at,” Scott, 28, wrote alongside a photo of Zen’s crib in his nursery via her Instagram Story on Thursday, December 23.
CELEBRITIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Kevin Fowler
SheKnows

Bold & Beautiful Preview: Sheila Attacks Brooke — and Fans Cheer Her On!

Sheila even breaks out Stephanie’s favorite insult. Over the years, fans of both The Bold and the Beautiful and The Young and the Restless have considered Sheila Carter the villainess who must be defeated at all costs. But it seems that a number of fans are willing to switch over to #TeamSheila if it means she gets one over on Brooke!
TV SERIES
hotradiomaine.com

(Interview) Getting To Know Eric Sharp

Much love to Eric Sharp for taking the time to chat with me today! We talked about his new single “Like Water,” advice he’d give to people just starting out in the industry, what he likes to do when he vacations in Maine, and more. Check out our interview below –
MUSIC
ghostcultmag.com

EXCLUSIVE FULL ALBUM STREAM: Listen to Eric Schroeder’s “The Crucifixion of Eric Schroeder”

Americana and Alt-Country (a.k.a.“Yallternative”) artist Eric Schroeder is dropping his new album, The Crucifixion of Eric Schroeder tomorrow, December 17th, 2021, via Earth Libraries. With a distinctive sound and a lyrical style wise beyond his years, Schroeder earned our attention on the strength of his recent EP, last spring’s The Kid. Now quickly turning over a new batch of wistful jams, Schroeder is earning his stripes as an accomplished songsmith, growing by leaps in a short span of time. Jam out to The Crucifixion of Eric Schroeder right now!
MUSIC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Wild West#Dancehall#Cedar Park
cranstononline.com

At the Movies with Joyce & Don Fowler

WEST SIDE STORY****(Classic Broadway Musical Soars) Steven Spielberg has taken the classic 1961 movie and Tony Award-winning Broadway hit, retrofitted it , and given …. This item is available in full to subscribers. Attention subscribers. We have recently launched a new and improved website. To continue reading, you will need...
MOVIES
FanSided

Interview: Mother/Android composers Michelle Birsky & Kevin Olken Henthorn

Hulu’s new sci-fi thriller film, Mother/Android, is a look at a young couple, Georgia (Chloë Grace Moretz) and Sam (Algee Smith), struggling to survive an android apocalypse while trying to protect her potential baby! We spoke with the film’s composers, Michelle Birsky & Kevin Olken Henthorn, about scoring the film and about the film’s themes.
MOVIES
countryliving.com

'Blue Bloods' Fans Will Be Devastated Over the Latest Season 21 Episode News

Blue Bloods is in the middle of season 12. The show is infamous for its sporadic release schedule. New episodes won’t air until Friday, January 7, 2022. Blue Bloods fans love so much about the franchise, which has been airing on CBS since 2010. What they don’t love, however? The 3-week break they now find themselves in. That’s right, the Friday, December 10, episode was the last of 2021. While it left fans satisfied with Danny and Baez’s relationship (or, partnership, rather), Jamie and Henry’s wholesome interactions, and Eddie’s astrology narrative, it also left them thinking that the plot would pick up the following Friday, December 17.
TV SERIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Music
The Whale 99.1 FM

Listen to Eric Clapton’s New Song ‘Heart of a Child’

Eric Clapton has released a new song titled "Heart of a Child." The gentle, Latin-influenced seven-minute song arrived yesterday. It is paired with an animated video showing images of fear and sadness appearing and vanishing from the walls of an animated city. "Heart of a Child" was co-written by Robin...
MUSIC
94.5 KATS

Listen to Eric Clapton’s New Song ‘Heart of a Child’

Eric Clapton has released a new song titled "Heart of a Child." The gentle, Latin-influenced seven-minute song arrived yesterday. It is paired with an animated video showing images of fear and sadness appearing and vanishing from the walls of an animated city. "Heart of a Child" was co-written by Robin...
MUSIC
101.9 The Rock

Listen to Eric Clapton’s New Song ‘Heart of a Child’

Eric Clapton has released a new song titled "Heart of a Child." The gentle, Latin-influenced seven-minute song arrived yesterday. It is paired with an animated video showing images of fear and sadness appearing and vanishing from the walls of an animated city. "Heart of a Child" was co-written by Robin...
MUSIC
WZOZ 103.1

Listen to Eric Clapton’s New Song ‘Heart of a Child’

Eric Clapton has released a new song titled "Heart of a Child." The gentle, Latin-influenced seven-minute song arrived yesterday. It is paired with an animated video showing images of fear and sadness appearing and vanishing from the walls of an animated city. "Heart of a Child" was co-written by Robin...
MUSIC

Comments / 0

Community Policy