Holiday Library Schedule

Abilene, Texas
 5 days ago
Please make note of the following changes to our hours of operation during the upcoming holidays.

The Main Library and Mockingbird Branch locations will be closed December 24-27. The South Branch Library will be open from 10:00AM to 2:00PM on December 24, closed December 25, and then open regular hours the following day.

For New Years, the Main Library and Mockingbird Branch locations will be closed December 31 - January 2. The South Branch Library will be open regular hours.

If you're in need of library services, stop by the South Branch Library during their extended holiday hours, or make use of our digital services through Libby and Hoopla to access eBooks, eAudiobooks, and a vast streaming collection too.

Outside materials returns are available at all locations if you need to use them.

We wish everyone a safe and happy holiday!!!

