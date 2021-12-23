FDA Approves New Drug to Help Control Severe Asthma

A new treatment for addicts where they are given implants that last six months to help wean them off drugs such as heroin and morphine has just been approved for use in the NHS in Scotland.The Scottish Medicines Consortium (SMC) has backed the use of buprenorphine implants, saying that with other help, such as psychological treatment, these can help people “focus on recovery”.While drug users have been prescribed the heroin substitute methadone, they have often had to make daily trips to the pharmacy to get this.But buprenorphine implants, which are inserted into the arm in a minor surgical procedure, can last...

