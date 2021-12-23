Canada Reports Atypical BSE Case

Recovering from the global COVID-19 pandemic is proving difficult for all industries, and the nation’s dairy farmers are no different. Pressure points were aligned at both ends of the supply chain. Dairy processors had to make changes in how they market product both domestically and internationally, while on the farm, producers struggled to find labor to help run their operations. The dairy industry has been on a rollercoaster for the past decade, but the past year and a half have been especially dramatic. That’s according to Jeff Lyon, general manager for the FarmFirst Dairy Cooperative in Madison, WI. In March 2020, dairy prices plummeted, but about 6 weeks later, the industry saw record highs in milk production.

