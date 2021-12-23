ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Canada Reports Atypical BSE Case

Cover picture for the articleCanada recently reported a case of atypical bovine spongiform encephalopathy in an eight-year-old beef cow on a farm in Alberta. The Canadian Food Inspection Agency notified the World Organization for Animal Health of the case. Canada...

