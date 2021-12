Located 20 minutes from Fortaleza Airport in Aquiraz, Brazil, one of the largest water parks in Latin America, Beach Park, launched its newest attraction called Tobomusik on December 5. The Tobomusik is specially designed by Polin Waterparks with sound and light effects. Considered a moderate level of adrenaline water slide, the riders will travel a height of 13 meters (42.5 feet), with three different routes of approximately 114, 110 and 104 meters (374, 361 and 341 feet) in length, and covered in about 22 seconds. Each one of the tubes has different combinations of graphic cutouts, translucent and multicolored, which provide different visual sensations on each path. The descent takes place on a mat, face down.

MUSIC ・ 5 DAYS AGO