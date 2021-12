One of the most interesting missions that NASA has attempted in a long time is the DART mission. DART is a mission designed to see if we can deflect the path of an asteroid if one ever poses a threat to the earth. The spacecraft will eventually be smashed into a small asteroid orbiting a larger asteroid. The results will be measured to see if a kinetic impactor is a viable way to redirect an asteroid.

AEROSPACE & DEFENSE ・ 1 DAY AGO