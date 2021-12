It may be winter, but the Pacific Northwest is still dealing with serious drought conditions. According to the latest drought monitor numbers published late last week, nearly 19% of Oregon is under a D-4, or Exceptional Drought. Meanwhile over 63% is under a D-3, or Extreme Drought. While those numbers are week-over-week improvements, it shows that the state is much dryer now compared to this time last year. Only 2% of Oregon is on par where it should be this time of year.

ENVIRONMENT ・ 10 HOURS AGO