Kim Potter is found guilty of manslaughter in the death of Daunte Wright

By Vanessa Romo Becky Sullivan
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleKim Potter, the former Minnesota police officer who mistakenly drew her handgun instead of her Taser during a traffic stop in April in which she fatally shot Daunte Wright, has been found guilty. Jurors had been deliberating since Monday before finding Potter, who had served as an officer in...

Kim Potter Smiles In Mugshot After Daunte Wright Conviction, Showing Little Remorse

After being convicted of first and second-degree manslaughter last week, Kim Potter provided another reason to doubt her remorse for shooting Daunte Wright. The former Minneapolis officer who shot and killed Wright when she mistook her taser for her service weapon in April was all smiles in her mugshot after she was convicted. This is a stark contrast to just a few days earlier when Potter was all tears on the stand.
Waukee man allegedly gashes wife’s face in Sunday assault

A Waukee man allegedly injured his wife in an early-morning assault Sunday. Pedro Rafeal Aguiniga-Cruz, 22, of 1130 S.E. Olson Dr., Waukee, was charged with first-offense domestic abuse assault-bodily injury or mental illness. The incident began about 2:45 a.m. Sunday in the 1100 block of S.E. Olson Drive, where officers...
Granger couple arrested for alleged mutual assaults

A Granger couple was arrested Monday evening after allegedly assaulting one another. Jordan Anthony Greear, 21, of 1600 Linden St., Granger, was charged with second-offense domestic abuse assault. Ali Marie Dunlavey, 20, of 1600 Linden St., Granger, was charged with domestic abuse assault. The incident began about 5:30 p.m. Monday...
Chicago Woman Killed By Her Police Officer Boyfriend After Confronting Him With Cheating Claims

A Chicago police officer has been charged in connection with the murder of his girlfriend. Andris B. Wofford, 29, gave birth to his child nine months ago. Chicago police responded to the 2100 block of North Nashville Avenue on Thursday morning to perform a wellness check. Wofford's body was found inside the front door of the apartment. She had been shot in the head.
17 teenage girls allegedly drugged and molested by officials of two schools in Indian town

Two school managers have been charged by the police for allegedly drugging and molesting 17 tenth grade students in Muzaffarnagar district of the north Indian state of Uttar Pradesh. Authorities have also set up an inquiry against some police officials over allegations that they tried to cover up the incident.On 17 November, girl students of the 10th grade were reportedly asked to stay overnight for back-to-back practical exams and given food laced with sedatives before they were allegedly molested. Fourteen boys of the same class were not made to take this practical exam.The police on Sunday registered a complaint on...
Keith Ellison
West Des Moines toddler wanders off while dad’s passed out

A West Des Moines man was arrested Friday after his toddler allegedly left the residence alone while the man was asleep. Eric Jonathon Gerver, 32, of 1229 65th Place, West Des Moines, was charged with child endangerment. The incident began about 5 p.m. Friday in the 6500 block of Center...
WEST DES MOINES, IA
LAPD searching for family of 5 missing from Sun Valley

Police are asking the public for help in their search for a family of five that went missing recently from Sun Valley. Department of Children and Family Services personnel alerted police Monday about the family’s disappearance amid a neglect and narcotics abuse investigation, the Los Angeles Police Department stated in a news release. Authorities are […]
LOS ANGELES, CA
Centerville middle school principal charged with OWI

CENTERVILLE, Iowa — The principal of a southeast Iowa middle school is facing a drunk driving charge following a two-vehicle accident in Centerville. Fifty-four-year-old Karen Swanson, principal at Howar Middle School in Centerville, was traveling near the intersection of 18th and East Bank streets late Sunday when her Toyota Camry collided with another car.
CENTERVILLE, IA
Authorities Investigating Lake Minnetonka Mansion Fire As Criminal

MINNETONKA BEACH, Minn. (WCCO) — Authorities have launched a criminal investigation into a massive fire at a Lake Minnetonka mansion overnight. The Orono Police Department was called to the 2900 block of Westwood Road around 11:45 p.m. Monday. Police called it a reported “mental health issue,” with the caller stating a house was on fire and someone had gas and candles. (credit: CBS) First responders found two people in the driveway when they arrived and took both to the hospital with injuries not believed to be life-threatening. They did not find anyone else inside the home. A dog might still be missing. In total, it took crews about four hours to put out the flames. The scene was cleared early Tuesday morning. According to public record, this is a $3.4 million lakefront home. It sits in a neighborhood directly next door to the Lafayette Club. No neighboring homes were damaged.   More On WCCO.com: Authorities Investigating Lake Minnetonka Mansion Fire As Criminal Minnesota Weather: Another Round Of Snow Tuesday, Followed By Bone-Chilling Cold Omicron Forcing Twin Cities Venues To Adjust New Year’s Eve Plans Man Shot Dead, Teen In Custody In Minneapolis’ 94th Homicide Case Of 2021
MINNETONKA, MN
Woman stabs man in stomach during argument in Knoxville

KNOXVILLE, Iowa — Knoxville police say a woman admitted to stabbing a man in the stomach during an argument Monday morning. Police officers responded to downtown Knoxville at 110 W. Main Street at 10:30 a.m. to investigate a stabbing. Officers found a man at the scene who told them he had been stabbed by 56-year-old […]
KNOXVILLE, IA
Man charged in Portland riot pleads guilty to Beaverton robbery

Jerrod Deferrari still faces prosecution for weapons and riot charges from Multnomah County A man accused of smashing church windows during what police are calling a riot in November 2020 faces seven-and-a-half years in prison after pleading guilty to a Beaverton convenience store robbery from last spring, according to the Washington County Sheriff's Office. On Nov. 4, 2020, Jerrod Deferrari was arrested for allegedly smashing the windows of multiple buildings in downtown Portland, including the St. Andre Bessette Catholic Church off West Burnside Street during a direct action protest. He was released from Multnomah County jail the next day...
BEAVERTON, OR

