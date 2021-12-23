ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Agriculture

USDA Lowers Milk Production Again

pnwag.net
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleOnce again, the USDA has reduced its month over month milk production forecast for 2021-22. “For 2021 that highly reflects lower cow inventories at this point,” said World Agricultural Outlook Board Chair, Mark Jekanowski. “But...

www.pnwag.net

Comments / 0

Related
beef2live.com

USDA Crop Production Report: Crop Comments

Cotton: Upland harvested area for the Nation is expected to total 9.80 million acres, unchanged from the previous forecast but up 21 percent from last year. Expected Pima harvested area, at 122,200 acres, is unchanged from the previous forecast but down 37 percent from last year. Harvest progressed well throughout...
AGRICULTURE
beef2live.com

Beef Production Revised Lower on Lighter Dressed Weights

Beef Production Revised Lower on Lighter Dressed Weights. According to the latest NASS Livestock Slaughter report, commercial production for April 2018 was up 7.8 percent from a year ago to 2.1 billion pounds, pushing year-to-date production levels up 3.8 percent to 8.6 billion pounds. Packers slaughtered 2.6 million head of cattle, 7 percent above April 2017, but the increase in part reflects 1 more weekday of slaughter in April this year. However, the report also indicated that the average cattle dressed weight dropped 13 pounds from March to April to 806 pounds, a 1.6-percent decline. This is a similar month-to-month percentage drop for the same period in 2016 and 2017, but it is steeper than the 5-year average.
AGRICULTURE
cwbradio.com

Wisconsin Milk Production Rose in November

(Wisconsin Ag Connection) Total milk production in Wisconsin rose during November when compared to the same time last year, the ninth straight month of consecutive increases. According to the Wisconsin Ag Connection, that's according to the USDA's latest milk production report, Wisconsin farmers produced 2.55 billion pounds during the month, up 2.2 percent from last November, but lower than the 2.65 billion made in October 2021, which had more days on the calendar.
WISCONSIN STATE
agfax.com

USDA: Peanut Price Highlights

Peanut prices received by farmers for all farmer stock peanuts averaged 25.8 cents per pound for the week ending December 18, up 0.9 cent from the previous week. Marketings of all farmer stock peanuts for the week ending December 18 totaled 41.4 million pounds, down 35.9 million pounds from the previous week.
AGRICULTURE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Milk Products#Cow Milk#Department Of Agriculture#Milk Solids#The Pnw Ag Network
voiceofmuscatine.com

Milk futures lower, cash dairy steady to higher Thursday

Milk futures lower, cash dairy steady to higher Thursday. In light trade Thursday, milk futures were mostly lower and cash dairy closed higher. January Class III milk futures on the Chicago Mercantile Exchange down a nickel at $19.49. February 20 cents lower at $19.95. March through May contracts four higher to nine lower.
AGRICULTURE
hngnews.com

State November milk production up 2 percent from 2020

Milk production in Wisconsin during November 2021 totaled 2.56 billion pounds, up 2 percent from the previous November according to the latest USDA, National Agricultural Statistics Service - Milk Production report produced with assistance from the Wisconsin Department of Agriculture, Trade and Consumer Protection. The average number of milk cows...
AGRICULTURE
pnwag.net

Changes Could Be Coming For Apple Producers

The USDA is in the final stages of making changes to crop insurance rules for apple growers. Apple growers, are nearing the end of what has been a four-year USDA reevaluation of your crop insurance program and USDA has just put out its final proposed changes in the program for apples. The RMA’s Marcia Bunger said some of these changes are, strictly apple oriented and very technical. But as she pointed out these changes also give growers more choices.
AGRICULTURE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Milk
NewsBreak
USDA
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Agriculture
NewsBreak
Industry
pnwag.net

Struggles Remain For the Dairy Industry

Recovering from the global COVID-19 pandemic is proving difficult for all industries, and the nation’s dairy farmers are no different. Pressure points were aligned at both ends of the supply chain. Dairy processors had to make changes in how they market product both domestically and internationally, while on the farm, producers struggled to find labor to help run their operations. The dairy industry has been on a rollercoaster for the past decade, but the past year and a half have been especially dramatic. That’s according to Jeff Lyon, general manager for the FarmFirst Dairy Cooperative in Madison, WI. In March 2020, dairy prices plummeted, but about 6 weeks later, the industry saw record highs in milk production.
AGRICULTURE
vermontbiz.com

Vermont hemp production plan approved by USDA

Supports Vermont hemp rules governing registration, production and compliance. VAAFM photo of hemp plant. Vermont Business Magazine The Vermont Agency of Agriculture, Food and Markets’ (VAAFM) Hemp Program received approval from the Agricultural Marketing Service of the U. S. Department of Agriculture (USDA) of the Vermont Domestic Hemp Production plan. The approved plan supports the Vermont Hemp Rules and governs registration, production, and compliance for hemp cultivation beginning in 2022.
VERMONT STATE
beef2live.com

Ranking Of Countries That Produce The Most Milk (USDA)

Ranking Of Countries That Produce The Most Milk (USDA) India was the largest producer of milk in the world in 2020 followed by the EU and the United States. India produced more than 194 million metric tons of milk in 2020. Nine (9) countries produced more than 11 million metric...
AGRICULTURE
iheart.com

USDA studying agricultural producers

The Department of Agriculture’s National Agricultural Statistics Service is conducting the 2021 Farm Producer Study. The study seeks to improve knowledge and understanding of agricultural producers and help USDA improve services to them. A brief questionnaire will mail this month to approximately 75,000 U.S. agricultural producers across the country. Taking no more than ten minutes to complete, the questionnaire asks participants for demographic and basic farm information.
AGRICULTURE
thebossmagazine.com

Lumber Prices Spike Again as Flooding Curbs Production

Lumber was one of the first commodities to see a price spike that signaled the inflation that has marked this period of the COVID economic recovery. In May, soaring demand sent prices past $1,700 per thousand board feet. Over the summer, production started to meet demand, and by November prices had dropped to less than a third of what they had been six months before. But as has been so often the case over the past two years, things have changed in a hurry.
BUSINESS
New Hampshire Bulletin

Assistance for farmers will cover organic certification costs

Pandemic assistance is now available to cover certification costs for farmers who have switched or are in the process of switching to organic agriculture. The U.S. Department of Agriculture is providing a total of $20 million that farmers can apply for to cover certain expenses from 2020 and 2021 – including the cost of organic […] The post Assistance for farmers will cover organic certification costs appeared first on New Hampshire Bulletin.
AGRICULTURE
smallfarmersjournal.com

Milking the Cow Correctly

Loaned by SFJ reader Wendy Bedortha of Paulina, OR. There is not much to be gained by feeding a cow unless you are determined to get all the milk and butterfat the feed makes. You cannot get all the milk and butterfat the feed makes unless you milk the cow right. A large percentage of cows are not milked right, so a large loss of milk and a large loss of butterfat result. It is as important that cows be well milked as it is that they be well fed.
PAULINA, OR
pnwag.net

USDA Issues Final Pandemic Payments for Timber Harvesters, Haulers

The USDA is out with its final pandemic assistance payments for timber harvesters and timber hauling businesses through its PATHH, Pandemic Assistance for Timber Harvesters and Haulers, program. FSA administrator, Zach Ducheneaux said Congress authorized funding for this program and selected the USDA for dispersing the money due to the USDA’s tremendous service delivery mechanism.
INDUSTRY

Comments / 0

Community Policy