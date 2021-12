The New Zealand authorities have halted the deportation at the eleventh hour of a Philippine family whose member used a false address to avail food vouchers out of desperation.The family called this relief from deportation as the “best present” on Christmas, according to a report.The deportation of Jeffrey Santos and his family to the Philippines was slated for Christmas day as he was held for using a fake address to secure food vouchers worth $1,600 (£ 1,193).“This is the best present I have ever seen. This is the first time in our lives we have got a big present!,” Mr...

WORLD ・ 1 DAY AGO