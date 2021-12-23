Kim Potter guilty of manslaughter in Daunte Wright death
WBAL Radio
5 days ago
Jurors on Thursday convicted a suburban Minneapolis police officer of two manslaughter charges in the killing of Daunte Wright, a Black motorist she shot during a traffic stop after she said she confused her gun for her Taser. The mostly white jury deliberated for about four days before finding...
A Chicago police officer has been charged in connection with the murder of his girlfriend. Andris B. Wofford, 29, gave birth to his child nine months ago. Chicago police responded to the 2100 block of North Nashville Avenue on Thursday morning to perform a wellness check. Wofford's body was found inside the front door of the apartment. She had been shot in the head.
Former Minneapolis Police Officer Derek Chauvin appears to be on the verge of pleading guilty to violating George Floyd 's civil rights, according to a notice sent out Monday by the court's electronic filing system. The federal docket entry shows a hearing has been scheduled for Wednesday for Chauvin to...
A pregnant librarian was killed after she allegedly pulled a gun on a motorcyclist in a road rage row in Florida.Sara Nicole Morales, 35, was shot dead by Andrew Derr during a confrontation outside her home in Orange City on 20 November.The incident began when Ms Morales allegedly intentionally hit Mr Derr’s motorcycle with her car on North Volusia Avenue and fled the scene, the Orange City Police Department said in a news release.Mr Derr and a witness called police and followed Ms Morales to an intersection where they demanded she stop to await officers’ arrival.When she refused to...
A disabled man in the Indian state of Uttar Pradesh, whose burnt body was found by his family on a pile of garbage last week, was smothered and stabbed to death by his friends, police said. The victim, identified as Sachin, was out partying with his friends Vivek, Ravi, Saurabh...
Details in the ambush of a Baltimore officer and a separate homicide have been released by FoxBaltimore.com. Units responding to reports of a Pennington Avenue crash found officer Keona Holley with gunshot wounds to her head, hand and leg around 1:30 a.m. last Thursday, and shell casings in a parking pad across the street, the outlet says citing court documents.
WBFF-Baltimore — One of the men charged in the shooting ambush of a Baltimore police officer visited the family of Justin Johnson, his alleged second victim. That's according to the victim's family, as a mother and sister are still in disbelief. They're another family in the city crushed by...
An Alabama man who was charged with manslaughter over his wife’s hit-and-run death is suing a local police officer for defamation. Al.com reports Jason Todd, 42, has filed a lawsuit against Clanton Police Department officer David Hicks, over the handling of the death of his wife, Tonya Anderson, who was fatally struck by a vehicle in August 2018 after her husband stopped her from driving home drunk from a local bar.
After being convicted of first and second-degree manslaughter last week, Kim Potter provided another reason to doubt her remorse for shooting Daunte Wright. The former Minneapolis officer who shot and killed Wright when she mistook her taser for her service weapon in April was all smiles in her mugshot after she was convicted. This is a stark contrast to just a few days earlier when Potter was all tears on the stand.
A Waukee man allegedly injured his wife in an early-morning assault Sunday. Pedro Rafeal Aguiniga-Cruz, 22, of 1130 S.E. Olson Dr., Waukee, was charged with first-offense domestic abuse assault-bodily injury or mental illness. The incident began about 2:45 a.m. Sunday in the 1100 block of S.E. Olson Drive, where officers...
By: KDKA-TV News Staff
WILKINSBURG (KDKA) — A man is accused of letting a missing juvenile be assaulted in the man’s apartment.
Wilkinsburg police on Monday were searching for a juvenile whose brother had reported him missing.
Investigators noted they were told the juvenile “was being held against his will” on Center Street.
When officers arrived, multiple juveniles who were in the building scattered and ran, and they were not able to find the missing boy, according to the complaint against Tyron Scott.
They were then dispatched to Save-a-Lot, where the missing juvenile was found.
From there, he told police that he had been jumped by...
A Granger couple was arrested Monday evening after allegedly assaulting one another. Jordan Anthony Greear, 21, of 1600 Linden St., Granger, was charged with second-offense domestic abuse assault. Ali Marie Dunlavey, 20, of 1600 Linden St., Granger, was charged with domestic abuse assault. The incident began about 5:30 p.m. Monday...
A man wounded in a shooting outside a Queens nightclub that killed his girlfriend, an off-duty NYPD school safety agent celebrating her birthday, has been arrested for firing his own weapon during the clash, authorities said Monday. DaShawn Parker, 27, was arraigned Friday on gun possession charges and ordered held without bail on Rikers Island. Parker was caught on video exchanging shots with ...
MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — A suburban Minneapolis police officer who said she confused her handgun for her Taser was convicted of manslaughter Thursday in the death of Daunte Wright, prompting tears from the young Black man’s parents and a jubilant celebration by supporters outside the courthouse who chanted “Guilty, guilty, guilty!”
A Baltimore police officer shot in an ambush last Thursday has died after being removed from life support. Baltimore Police Commissioner Michael Harrison provided the update on Thursday. “Our prayers are with Officer Holley’s family and loved ones, co-workers and the entire community," Harrison said in a statement. I thank...
Police are investigating the death of a man who was shot inside a fast-food restaurant. Investigators said he was trying to intervene during a domestic dispute. One day after the deadly shooting at a Frederick Burger King, the restaurant lobby remained closed. A sign on the door told customers it...
BALTIMORE (WJZ) — A man shot by police on Saturday after reportedly opening fire claimed to have bombs in and around his northwest Baltimore house, police said Monday. He has been charged with attempted murder.
Officers reported to the 4100 block of Crawford Avenue in the Grove Park area around 4:30 p.m. for a man, identified as 59-year-old Barron Von Coe, suffering from a behavioral crisis.
Coe reportedly told responding police about explosives in his house, and then produced a semi-automatic handgun and began shooting, police said. Officers returned fire, striking Coe. He was hospitalized and is in stable condition. No officers or others were injured.
A box with tube-like structures, wires and a power source was found and was later determined to be inert and free of explosive material, police said.
Coe is charged with multiple counts of attempted 1st and 2nd-degree murder, assault-1st and 2nd-degree, reckless endangerment, one count of firearm use/felony violent crime and handgun violations.
