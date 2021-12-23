ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Brooklyn Center, MN

Kim Potter trial: Guilty on all charges in Daunte Wright shooting

By FOX 9 Staff
KTVU FOX 2
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleKim Potter verdict recap: Guilty on all charges in Daunte Wright shooting, community reacts. A Hennepin County jury found former Brooklyn Center police officer Kim Potter guilty of first-degree and second-degree manslaughter in the deadly traffic stop shooting of Daunte Wright. She is now the third police officer to be found...

