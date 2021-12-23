Kim Potter trial: Guilty on all charges in Daunte Wright shooting

The Los Angeles Police Department on Monday released the surveillance video of a fatal shooting inside a store in North Hollywood, in which two people — a 14-year-old bystander and a suspect — were shot dead in police firing.The teenager, Valentina Orellana-Peralta, was in the trial room of a Burlington store trying on a quinceanera—the celebration of a girl’s 15th birthday—dress with her mother last Thursday when a man was assaulting people outside. The police fired at him three times, but one bullet went through a drywall behind him and struck the girl instead. The incident has sparked concerns about...

LAW ENFORCEMENT ・ 47 MINUTES AGO