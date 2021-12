There are various causes of numbness in the body. Knowing them enables us to understand what is happening and can guide our diagnosis. Numbness, tingling, or paraesthesia are general terms used to describe a sensation that numbs, tingles, or “goes to sleep” of an area on the skin surface or inside the mouth, nose, throat, or limbs. Sometimes it happens so quickly that we cannot pinpoint its exact location before it disappears again.

DISEASES & TREATMENTS ・ 23 DAYS AGO