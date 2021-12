Another day, another win for Jeopardy! champion Amy Schneider. She continues to be a force to be reckoned with as long as she holds onto a buzzer. This has been a wild year of Jeopardy! There have been some great contestants. However, there have been two rockstars and elite players that have taken control of the game. The first was Matt Amodio. After his 38-win streak, I’m not sure anyone thought we would see another double-digit champ the rest of the season.

